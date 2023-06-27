Menu planner: Braised barbecue brisket is just right for July 4 feasting

Braised barbecue brisket

Makes 8 servings

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 2 3/4 to 3 1/4 hours

INGREDIENTS

For the rub:

2 tablespoons chili powder

1 tablespoon packed light brown sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons garlic powder

For the brisket:

1 beef brisket, flat half (about 3 pounds)

3/4 cup barbecue sauce

1/2 cup dry red wine

Combine rub ingredients in small bowl; press evenly onto brisket. Place brisket fat side up in stock pot. Combine barbecue sauce and wine. Pour around brisket; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover tightly and simmer 2 3/4 to 3 1/4 hours or until brisket is fork-tender. Remove brisket; keep warm. Skim fat from cooking liquid. Bring liquid to a boil. Reduce heat to medium and cook uncovered, stirring occasionally, 8 to 10 minutes or until liquid is reduced to 1 cup. Trim fat from brisket as desired. Carve diagonally across grain into thin slices. Serve with sauce.

Per serving: 281 calories, 35 grams protein, 8 grams fat (26% calories from fat), 2.8 grams saturated fat, 13 grams carbohydrate, 105 milligrams cholesterol, 273 milligrams sodium, no fiber.

Carb count: 1.

Ziti with chard

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 2 minutes, plus pasta

INGREDIENTS

8 ounces ziti or other short tube-shaped pasta

2 tablespoons olive oil

8 cups coarsely chopped Swiss chard leaves

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 cups halved grape tomatoes

1/4 cup chopped kalamata olives

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

3/4 teaspoon coarse salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1/4 cup shaved fresh Romano or Parmesan cheese

Cook pasta according to directions; drain. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet on medium-high. Add chard and garlic; cook 2 minutes. Combine chard mixture, pasta and tomatoes, olives, lemon juice, salt and pepper, tossing well. Top with cheese.

Per serving: 352 calories, 11 grams protein, 11 grams fat (29% calories from fat), 1.6 grams saturated fat, 53 grams carbohydrate, 3 milligrams cholesterol, 721 milligrams sodium, 4 grams fiber.

Carb count: 3.5.

Cumin and mustard rack of lamb with white bean salad

Makes 8 servings (2 ribs each serving)

Preparation time: about 10 minutes

Cooking time: 25 minutes; standing time: 5 minutes

INGREDIENTS

2 frenched American lamb racks (about 2 pounds each)

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons whole cumin seeds

2 teaspoons coarse salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

For the salad:

2 (15-ounce) cans no-salt-added butter beans

3 celery ribs, thinly sliced

1 small red chile pepper, thinly sliced

1/4 cup sliced sweet Peppadew peppers

3 tablespoons chopped fresh basil, plus more for garnish

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Carefully trim top layer of fat from lamb racks. Rub each rack with mustard. Sprinkle each rack with cumin, salt and black pepper. Heat gas grill to high; scrape grates clean and brush with oil. Place lamb on grill, fat side down; cook until browned and lamb can be easily flipped, about 5 minutes. Flip lamb; grill about 5 minutes more. Reduce heat to medium; cover and cook lamb about 15 minutes more or until internal temperature reaches 145 degrees for medium-rare doneness. Remove to clean plate; let rest 5 minutes. Carve racks into chops, carefully slicing between each bone.

For the salad: In a large bowl, combine all salad ingredients; toss to combine. Top with extra basil and serve with lamb.

Per serving: 323 calories, 33 grams protein, 13 grams fat (35% calories from fat), 3.5 grams saturated fat, 20 grams carbohydrate, 82 milligrams cholesterol, 648 milligrams sodium, 5 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.5.

Grilled pork tenderloin

Season a 1-pound pork tenderloin with coarse salt and pepper. Mix together 1/4 cup spicy mustard and 3 tablespoons apricot preserves. Grill pork on medium for about 15 minutes, turning several times, or until internal temperature reaches 155 degrees; brush with mustard mixture the last few minutes. Remove from grill; tent with foil. Let stand 5 minutes before slicing.

Quick Greek stew

Heat a large, nonstick skillet on medium-high and cook 1 pound lean ground beef for 5 minutes or until no longer pink; drain. Stir in 1 (15-ounce) can no-salt-added tomato sauce, 1 teaspoon cumin, 1/2 teaspoon coarse salt, 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano and 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon. Cover and cook 3 minutes. Add 1 (5- or 6-ounce) package fresh baby spinach leaves; cover and cook 2 minutes or until spinach wilts. Serve over couscous and garnish with toasted pine nuts. Add a lettuce, wedge and whole-grain rolls.

Star-topped blueberry parfait

Cut a 10 3/4-ounce frozen low-fat pound cake into 14 slices (1/4 inch thick); refreeze remaining cake. Spread seven of the slices with 1/4 cup red fruit jam; top with seven plain slices. Trim and discard crusts of the seven “sandwiches.” With a 1 1/4-inch star cookie cutter, cut a shape from four “sandwiches”; set aside. Cut sandwich trimmings and remaining whole sandwiches into 3/4-inch squares. Into four (8-ounce) parfait or wine glasses, place half the cake squares, 1 cup (of 2 cups total) fresh blueberries and 9 ounces (from two 6-ounce containers) low-fat vanilla yogurt, dividing equally. Top with remaining cake squares and 1 cup blueberries. Spoon a dollop of remaining yogurt on top of each parfait; top with a star and serve.