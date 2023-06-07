At the Table with Lynn Sweet
Lynn Sweet will be joined by New York Times White House reporter Peter Baker to discuss the GOP primary and co-authored book, The Divider: Trump in the White House 2017-2021 on June 15 at 6:30 p.m. CT.
On the next episode of At the Table, our host Lynn Sweet will be joined by New York Times White House reporter Peter Baker, co-author of The Divider: Trump in the White House 2017-2021.
In addition to his book, Baker and Sweet will converse about the big GOP primary field and answer “can anyone beat Trump?”.
Stream the conversation on Thursday, June 15 at 6:30 p.m. CT.
At the Table with Lynn Sweet
June 15 at 6:30 p.m. CT
Pritzker signs $50.4 billion budget that boosts early education funding — and keeps lawmakers’ raises legal
The Latest
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday.
Chicago-born actor voiced Jimmy Pesto on “Bob’s Burgers.”
I’ve had personal experience, as a teacher, with both censorship and gun violence, suburban school librarian Gina Caneva writes. My message is simple: Books don’t kill kids — guns do.
More than 180,000 people are expected to attend the largest free blues festival in the world, opening Thursday evening at Millennium Park.
Talking to reporters earlier Wednesday, Johnson recalled the 1985 Bears team that won the franchise’s only Super Bowl: “I grew up with the Super Bowl Shuffle. ... We want to make sure that we can keep shufflin’ here in the city of Chicago with the Bears.”