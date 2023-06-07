The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 7, 2023
At the Table with Lynn Sweet

Lynn Sweet will be joined by New York Times White House reporter Peter Baker to discuss the GOP primary and co-authored book, The Divider: Trump in the White House 2017-2021 on June 15 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
At the Table with Lynn Sweet | June 15, 2023

On the next episode of At the Table, our host Lynn Sweet will be joined by New York Times White House reporter Peter Baker, co-author of The Divider: Trump in the White House 2017-2021

In addition to his book, Baker and Sweet will converse about the big GOP primary field and answer “can anyone beat Trump?”.

Stream the conversation on Thursday, June 15 at 6:30 p.m. CT. 

At the Table with Lynn Sweet
June 15 at 6:30 p.m. CT
