The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 9, 2023
Photography News Chicago

Picture Chicago: 18 can’t miss Sun-Times’ photos

Taylor Swift and her Swifties took over the city, a giant pigeon was spotted in Welles Park, and Chicago Public Schools students started summer break.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Picture Chicago: 18 can’t miss Sun-Times’ photos
Chicago Police Department recruits lined up in their dark blue uniforms

Chicago Police Department recruits attend their graduation ceremony at the Aon Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier, Monday, June 5.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Taylor Swift holds a microphone close to her face while performing in front of a pink background

Taylor Swift performs for a sold-out crowd at Soldier Field, Friday, June 2.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A man holds what appears to be a gun while standing on a makeshift platform atop a Humboldt Park building.

A man holds what appears to be a gun while standing on a makeshift platform atop a Humboldt Park building in the 4100 block of West Chicago Avenue during a standoff with police, Friday, June 2. The man, who later took his own life inside the building, had been the subject of more than 40 calls for service since January 2022.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Attendees including a woman in a black t-shirt sway to the music during the Chicago Gospel Music Festival at Millennium Park.

Attendees sway to the music during the Chicago Gospel Music Festival at Millennium Park in the Loop, Saturday, June 3.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A student wearing a backpack walks toward the front entrance of Gale Community Academy.

A student arrives for his last day of school at Gale Community Academy at 1631 W. Jonquil Terrace in Rogers Park on the North Side, Wednesday, June 7.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Roman Banks sits with his legs up in a plush red chair.

Roman Banks, playing Michael Jackson in “MJ” the musical at the Nederlander Theatre in the Loop, Tuesday, June 6.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Family, friends, and mourners look up as they release colorful balloons into a cloudy sky

Family, friends, and mourners release balloons during a vigil for 14-year-old Pierre Johnson, who was shot and killed in a mass shooting last week on the South Side, Wednesday, June 7.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A Giant Hungarian House Pigeon stands next to a common pigeon that is much smaller.

A Giant Hungarian House Pigeon, about twice the size of a common pigeon, is seen at Welles Park in Lincoln Square, Thursday, June 8.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Taylor Swift leans back in a blazer as she and her dancers perform the song on stage.

Taylor Swift wears a blazer as she and her dancers perform the song, “The Man” at Soldier Field on Friday.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Fans cheer and dance as Taylor Swift performs at Soldier Field.

Fans cheer and dance as Taylor Swift performs at Soldier Field, Friday, June 2.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Graduating senior Elijah Stiffend stands outside Englewood STEM High School in a red hoodie.

Graduating senior Elijah Stiffend stands outside Englewood STEM High School at 6835 S. Normal Blvd. in Englewood, Thursday, June 1. The school opened in 2019 to consolidate incoming students from four underenrolled nearby high schools closed by Chicago Public Schools. This is one model proposed as an alternative to mass closings of low-enrollment schools.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Kocoy Malagón, owner of Koco’s Boutique, looks at a dress as she works in her Little Village shop.

Kocoy Malagón, owner of Koco’s Boutique, makes adjustments to one of the dresses she’s selling in her Little Village shop, Friday, May 26. Malagón moved her business from the Little Village Discount Mall a few months before it closed down.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A woman in a sweatshirt holds up a sign that says “No Mas Fossil Fuels” while chanting alongside other protestors.

Environmental activists chant after a press conference outside City Hall in the Loop, where they gathered to demand that the permit for General Iron to operate in the Southeast Side remain denied, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The protest was in response to a judge overruling City Hall’s decision to deny its permit on June 1.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Students play soccer on concrete as they wait for their last day of school to start at Gale Community Academy.

Students play soccer as they wait for their last day of school to start at Gale Community Academy at 1631 W. Jonquil Terrace in Rogers Park on the North Side, Wednesday, June 7.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Mayor Brandon Johnson and Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez tour a classroom full of students at Orr Academy High School.

On the last day of school, Mayor Brandon Johnson and Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez tour a classroom at Orr Academy High School at 730 N. Pulaski Rd. on the West Side, Wednesday, June 7.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Two people dance as the Blind Boys of Alabama perform in the background at the Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park.

Darren Taylor and Pam Rashid dance as the Blind Boys of Alabama perform at the Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park during Blues Fest, Thursday, June 8, 2023. Taylor and Rashid have been coming to Blues Fest together since they were teens.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Police recruits in dark blue uniforms raise their hands to take their oaths during the Chicago Police Department graduation ceremony.

Recruits take the oath of office during a Chicago Police Department graduation ceremony at the Aon Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier, Monday, June 5.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

State Sen. Elgie R. Sims, Jr. and Speaker Pro Tempore Jehan Gordon-Booth bump fists while surrounded by supporters.

State Sen. Elgie R. Sims, Jr. and Speaker Pro Tempore Jehan Gordon-Booth bump fists before Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the state’s $50.4 billion budget at Christopher House, an early education center in Belmont Cragin, Wednesday, June 7.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Next Up In News
Riccardo Muti: ‘I leave the position of music director knowing that I have done my best’
Ex-Cook County judge, accused of stealing decorated Tuskegee Airman’s life savings, is ordered to pay $1.2 million
Woman, shot in leg, found dead after Austin apartment fire
Man found fatally shot in Greater Grand Crossing
Inside Chicago’s catalytic converter theft epidemic
Benedictines’ world leader calls on Chicago-area monks tied to Benet, Marmion high schools to fully report clergy sex abuse
The Latest
Edwardsville’s Kaden Jennings (11) and Cole Funkhauser (1) start to celebrate as the Tigers defeat Mundelein in last season’s Class 4A state championship game.
High School Baseball
IHSA baseball Class 3A/4A state finals schedule and scores
All the scores from the Class 3A and 4A baseball games this weekend in Joliet.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Sky coach/GM James Wade hopes creating a strong bond among his players will translate into success on the court.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky’s early success a direct result of bond developed by fresh-faced team
Eight games in, the Sky’s 97.3 defensive rating is fourth in the league. Their offensive rating (98.3) is eighth, but in six clutch games this season, it improves to second (123.9) behind the Aces.
By Annie Costabile
 
Nico Roberts’ goal is to be covered “neck-to-toe” in body art, most recently completing his palm tattoos.
Inking Well
From palms to, yes, his eyelids, Nico Roberts views his body as a ‘canvas’ for tattoo art
Part of the Austin artist’s mission to be covered “neck to toe” in body art, Roberts, 25, had his hands tattooed, with a snake that seems to slither from one hand to the other.
By Katie Anthony
 
A graffiti art mural by artist Emte on the Orange Line retaining wall by the Western station along 49th Street between Oakley Avenue and Western Boulevard.
Murals and Mosaics
Graffiti-style mural near Southwest Side Orange Line L stop features ‘Trains-formers’
The L car versions of “Transformers” characters Optimus Prime and Megatron were created by the graffiti artist Emte as part of a hip hop-themed art contest last weekend.
By Sun-Times staff
 
blackening_unit_211026_00336rc2.jpg
Movies and TV
‘The Blackening’: How a Chicago comedian’s takedown of horror cliches grew into high-profile Hollywood movie
Second City alum (and critic) Dewayne Perkins co-writes and co-stars in comedy film about why the Black characters always die first.
By Steve Heisler | For the Sun-Times
 