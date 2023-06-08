The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 8, 2023
Massive ‘fancy’ pigeon on the loose on North Side

Pigeon experts say it is likely a domestic bird and is in danger of being gobbled up by a predator.

By  Stefano Esposito
   
A pigeon that appears larger than usual is seen at Welles Park in the Lincoln Square neighborhood, Thursday, June 8, 2023.

A Giant Hungarian House pigeon, about twice the size of a common pigeon, has been seen at Welles Park.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A red-winged blackbird swooped down and pecked Andrea Whetsell in Lincoln Park Zoo last summer.

So perhaps her bird radar is a little twitchier than most.

“I literally just saw him!” Whetsell said Thursday. “In my mind, I’m like, something is off. It was not scared of anything.”

A lot of people have seen “him,” by which she meant a huge pigeon that has recently taken up residence in Welles Park. The Giant Hungarian House pigeon, about twice the size of the common city variety, has been seen clawing the dirt under the park’s merry-go-round — and hanging out nearby with the other less showy pigeons.

“I was like, I hope it doesn’t poop on my head,” said Whetsell, 40, who lives in nearby Ravenswood.

Pigeon experts say there is nothing to fear from this domestic bird — likely a show pigeon that someone released, much like they would an unwanted dog or cat.

“When we find domestic fancy pigeons, 99% of the time they are dumped,” said Chava Sonnier, president of the nonprofit, all-volunteer Great Lakes Pigeon Rescue.

Sonnier, a former Chicago resident now living in Washington, D.C., has had volunteers out three times this week trying to capture the pigeon.

It doesn’t want to be caught.

“Everyone keeps having basically the same experience,” Sonnier said. “

A pigeon that appears larger than usual is seen at Welles Park in the Lincoln Square neighborhood, Thursday, June 8, 2023.

Great Lakes Pigeon Rescue is trying to capture a Giant Hungarian House pigeon seen at Welles Park.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The bird comes close, but then flies off.”

A pigeon is kind of an odd duck. When they find themselves outside, they often try to get back inside.

“We’ll get a call from a Walgreens employee: ‘Oh my gosh, this bleeding pigeon just walked in and won’t leave!’” Sonnier said.

The Welles Park pigeon may be enjoying its freedom, but for how long?

City pigeons, or “feral” pigeons, know how to handle themselves on city streets.

“They are constantly scanning the sky. They have exceptional eyesight,” Sonnier said.

Not so for the domestic variety. On Thursday, a red-tail hawk swooped down to the ground on the periphery of the playground area, sending half a dozen pigeons flapping off in a panic. The Giant Hungarian wasn’t among them, but if it had been, the hawk likely would have spotted it.

“They stand out to a hawk. It’s like they are wearing a reflective vest,” Sonnier said.

Sonnier asked that anyone who spots the pigeon contact her organization through the website: greatlakespigeonrescue.org.

A pigeon that appears larger than usual is seen at Welles Park in the Lincoln Square neighborhood, Thursday, June 8, 2023.

A Giant Hungarian House pigeon stands out among common city pigeons Thursday at Welles Park.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A pigeon that appears larger than usual is seen at Welles Park in the Lincoln Square neighborhood, Thursday, June 8, 2023.

A Giant Hungarian House pigeon has been visiting Welles Park.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

