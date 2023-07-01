The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 2, 2023
UPDATE: Flash flood warning pushes back start of NASCAR Chicago Street Race

There is a flash flood warning for the Chicago area as rain continues this morning. Here are the impacts on the race.

By  Sun-Times staff
Attendees asked to find shelter because of lightening at the NASCAR Chicago Street Race.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Cook County, which includes Chicago, and surrounding areas until 1:15 p.m. CST.

The Loop 121 Xfinity race, which was paused yesterday because of lightning, is currently set to continue today at 10 a.m. CST. Gates were set to open for ticket holders at 9 a.m. CST, but in a recent statement by NASCAR, opening of the gates is delayed. No specific time was provided.

The signature race of the weekend, the Grant Park 220, also has a time change. The race is set to begin at 4:05 p.m. CST.

According to NASCAR earlier this week, the race will continue in the rain with adaptations to the cars including adding rain tires and windshield wipers. 

Fans are not allowed to bring an umbrella into the race viewing area. 

The Loop 121 race was led by Cole Custer when there was a red flag dropped for lightning in the area around 5:05 p.m. on lap 26 of 55.

“I was honestly shocked we didn’t wreck more cars.” Custer told NBC during the delay. “Hats off to the field so far.”

