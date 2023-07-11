Horoscope for Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a great day to make money! Trust your ability to boost your earnings or find a better-paying job or, possibly, make a little money on the side because you can do this today. Quite likely, your involvement will be behind the scenes or in a quiet way.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a wonderful day for you! The moon is in your sign lined up with lucky Jupiter and it is dancing with Saturn. This means this is a productive day for you because you are confident, optimistic and at the same time, grounded in a practical way. You’ll get results!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Whatever you do alone or behind the scenes might have a favorable impact on bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs. (Perhaps even the police or the law courts.) Believe in your ability to pull something off because you can do this, especially with research and planning.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a fabulous day to network. Enjoy your involvement with friends and especially your interactions with groups and organizations. This might include foreign contacts as well as opportunities to travel. Be open to accepting help from someone.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You make a wonderful impression on others; in fact, they see you as successful and affluent (even if you aren’t). However, very likely, you will make profitable decisions about fundraising, inheritances, taxes, debt and shared property. Looking good!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Hopefully, you will have an opportunity to explore new places, meet new faces, travel or be introduced to new ideas because you want to push the sides of the envelope today. You need a change of scenery, as well as a new way of looking at things. An older friend or partner might help.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Financial decisions will go well today. Whatever happens will likely benefit you in financial or practical terms. This is an excellent day to ask for a mortgage or loan or to borrow something from someone. Most definitely, you will benefit directly or indirectly from the resources of others.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a marvelous day to schmooze! Enjoy interactions with partners, close friends and members of the general public. Not only will you be optimistic, you will also encounter others who are willing to think big! This is a great day to make travel plans, including a future vacation.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a productive day for you because you’ll find it easy to work and accomplish things today, especially if you work with others, or you work in tandem with a group. Work-related travel is likely. This is also a good day to make real estate deals or do something to secure where you live.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a marvelous play day for you! Accept all invitations to party and socialize with others. Enjoy sports events as well as fun activities with children. Anything to do with the entertainment world and the hospitality industry will delight.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Family discussions will go well today because everybody is upbeat and in a positive frame of mind. By extension, important decisions regarding real estate (or the family) will be beneficial for now and in the future. You might see ways to expand or more securely establish your home base.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

The secret to your success today is the power of positive thinking. This is nothing to be underestimated. Our attitude is something can affect our perception, our judgment and our appreciation of something. The world around us is simply the ongoing movie of our mind.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Michelle Fairley (1963) shares your birthday. You are charming, friendly and have excellent people skills. You are also intelligent, energetic and hard-working. This year is a time for reflection to explore philosophies and ideas that will give you a better self-awareness and get you closer to the true meaning of your life.

