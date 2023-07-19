Boy, woman wounded in Near West Side shooting

A boy and a woman were wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in the United Center neighborhood on the Near West Side.
They were standing in the courtyard of a residence in the 2300 block of West Van Buren Street when they were struck by gunfire about 7 p.m., according to Chicago police.
The boy, 13, suffered a graze wound to the back of the head, and the woman, 45, was struck in the thigh, police said.
They were both taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
