Wednesday, July 19, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

Boy, woman wounded in Near West Side shooting

The boy and woman were standing in the courtyard of a residence in the 2300 block of West Van Buren Street when they were shot, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A boy and a woman were wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in the United Center neighborhood on the Near West Side.

They were standing in the courtyard of a residence in the 2300 block of West Van Buren Street when they were struck by gunfire about 7 p.m., according to Chicago police.

The boy, 13, suffered a graze wound to the back of the head, and the woman, 45, was struck in the thigh, police said.

They were both taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

Columnists
Backstory: Rep. Jayapal’s slam on Israel came as she tried to take heat off Rep. Schakowsky at Netroots Nation conference in Chicago
Rep. Pramila Jayapal set off an uproar when she said that Israel is a ‘racist nation,’ speaking to try to take heat off Rep. Jan Schakowsky, who was attacked by pro-Palestinian protesters at last week’s Netroots Nation convention.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Crime
Man shot, killed in South Deering
A 24-year-old man was shot multiple times in the 9700 block of South Merrion Avenue, police said. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
White Sox
White Sox right-hander Michael Kopech searching for right balance down the stretch
Kopech coming off start in which he failed to finish a full inning against the Braves
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Cubs
Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki feeling better about his hitting after big game Tuesday
He entered the game slashing .198/.268/.270 since June 1, then proceeded to crack four hits, including a long home run.
By James Fegan
 
Crime
Man wounded in Streeterville stabbing
An assailant approached a man in the 300 block of East Illinois Street and stabbed him in the wrist, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 