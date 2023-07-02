The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 2, 2023
Record-setting rainfall leaves over 7,000 without power

Just after noon, O’Hare Airport had recorded nearly 2.27 inches of rain, breaking Chicago’s previous record for July 2 of 2.06 inches set in 1982, according to the National Weather Service.

By  Mohammad Samra
   
A Jeep drives through flood water on the Edens Expressway July 2, 2023.

A vehicle drives through standing water on the Edens Expressway as the Chicago area experienced record rainfall on Sunday.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Record-setting rainfall left over 7,000 people without power Sunday around the Chicago area.

More than 7,000 people were reportedly without power as of 1:05 p.m., according to a ComEd outage map. That number decreased to roughly 6,800 by 1:30 p.m.

Service on the CTA Blue and Pink lines were disrupted due to track conditions, and Interstate 290 eastbound at Des Plaines Avenue remained closed as of 1:30 p.m., according to officials.

Interstate 290 was closed due to flooding from recording-setting rain July 2, 2023 in Chicago.

A truck tries to make it through the water before Interstate 290 was closed due to flooding from Sunday’s recording-setting rainfall.

Nader Issa/Sun-Times

Interstate 55 was temporarily closed but has since reopened, Illinois state police said.

A spokesperson with Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications couldn’t confirm whether any city streets were closed.

“The [OEMC] is monitoring weather conditions with the National Weather Service in Chicago and coordinating efforts with the Department of Water Management, Chicago Department of Transportation, Streets and Sanitation, CTA and other agencies through the Emergency Operations Center,” the office said in a statement.

“We urge motorists to use caution and avoid driving through standing water on streets, viaducts and low-lying areas. Residents can call 3-1-1, visit 311.chicago.org or use the CHI311 app to report water in your basement, standing water in the street or viaduct flooding,” the statement said.

The National Weather Service issued a warning for “significant, life-threatening flooding” in the city and nearby suburbs Sunday morning.

Flash flood warnings for Chicago, Oak Lawn and Cicero were in effect until 3:15 p.m. Sunday.

