At the Table with Lynn Sweet

On the next episode of At the Table, Lynn Sweet will be joined by Miles Taylor, the Trump administration insider known as “Anonymous” who warned the world in 2018 that the president was unfit for office.

“Blowback: A Warning to Save Democracy from the Next Trump” by Miles Taylor

Taylor is also the author of the just released book, “Blowback: A Warning to Save Democracy from the Next Trump.”

Their conversation will be available to stream on Thursday, July 27 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

RSVP now to receive a reminder and easy one-click link an hour before the show airs.