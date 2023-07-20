The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 20, 2023
At the Table News Videos

At the Table with Lynn Sweet

Lynn Sweet is joined by Miles Taylor, “Anonymous” Trump administration insider and author of the just released book, “Blowback: A Warning to Save Democracy from the Next Trump” on Thursday, July 27 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE At the Table with Lynn Sweet
ATT_091522_guestAnnouncement_Chorus_2.png

At the Table with Lynn Sweet | July 27, 2023

On the next episode of At the Table, Lynn Sweet will be joined by Miles Taylor, the Trump administration insider known as “Anonymous” who warned the world in 2018 that the president was unfit for office. 

Blowback_cover.jpg

“Blowback: A Warning to Save Democracy from the Next Trump” by Miles Taylor

Taylor is also the author of the just released book, “Blowback: A Warning to Save Democracy from the Next Trump.”

Their conversation will be available to stream on Thursday, July 27 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

RSVP now to receive a reminder and easy one-click link an hour before the show airs.

At the Table
Thursday, July 27 at 6:30 p.m. CT
RSVP

Next Up In Politics
NU hazing scandal could be biggest ever in college sports, attorney says
Derek Chauvin to ask Supreme Court to review conviction in murder of George Floyd
Lightfoot attends hearing for man accused of threatening her, saying it shows need for ‘the protection to which I am entitled’
Feds say they’ll answer Ed Burke’s question about Danny Solis testimony by Aug. 31
Infant girl dies after found unresponsive in Woodlawn daycare crib
Americans deserve the full truth about Trump’s role in Jan. 6 attack
The Latest
Northwestern takes the field against Southern Illinois in September.
Fran Spielman Show
NU hazing scandal could be biggest ever in college sports, attorney says
Attorneys Parker Stinar and Patrick Salvi Jr. said they have heard from Northwestern athletes who describe abuse that is far worse in women’s sports than in the football program formerly run by fired head coach Pat Fitzgerald.
By Fran Spielman
 
Volunteers shovel a hole during a tree planting ceremony to celebrate Shriners Children’s Chicago hospital’s 100th anniversary on Oct. 4, 2022.
La Voz Chicago
OPINIÓN: El estado de Illinois necesita legalizar a los trabajadores inmigrantes para prosperar
Permitir que Illinois y otros estados opten por un programa temporal legal, ordenado y eficiente para satisfacer las necesidades de industrias críticas sería una gran ayuda para los empleadores, los trabajadores inmigrantes y los consumidores estadounidenses por igual.
By Scott Grams
 
Thaddeus “T.J.” Jimenez caught on a cellphone video shooting Earl Casteel in the legs on Aug. 17, 2015, in Irving Park. The video, which went viral, was shown during Jimenez’s trial in federal court.
La Voz Chicago
Thaddeus ‘T.J.’ Jiménez finalmente sentenciado por tiroteo capturado en video viral
Jiménez ganó un veredicto de $25 millones cuando tenía 13 años por un asesinato que no cometió, y luego entregó parte del dinero a su pandilla. Después de su sentencia de 12 años, “creo que quiere llevar una vida normal”, dice su abogado.
By Frank Main
 
Liz Wawrzyniak Chicago State University Argonne
La Voz Chicago
Científicos investigan los impactos climáticos, como inundaciones, en el sur de Chicago
Las comunidades con inundaciones o calor extremos solo verán peores condiciones a menos que se tomen medidas para responder y reducir los impactos.
By Brett Chase
 
NFL owners unanimously approved the sale of the Washington Commanders to a group led by Josh Harris.
NFL
Sale of Commanders for $6.05 billion gets unanimous approval from NFL owners
The vote formally ends Dan Snyder’s time as a league owner.
By Dave Campbell | Associated Press and Stephen Whyno | Associated Press
 