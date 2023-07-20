At the Table with Lynn Sweet
Lynn Sweet is joined by Miles Taylor, “Anonymous” Trump administration insider and author of the just released book, “Blowback: A Warning to Save Democracy from the Next Trump” on Thursday, July 27 at 6:30 p.m. CT.
RSVP now to receive a reminder and easy one-click link an hour before the show airs.
At the Table
Thursday, July 27 at 6:30 p.m. CT
