Saturday, July 22, 2023
Editorials Commentary

For sake of small restaurants, go slow on getting rid of subminimum wage

Not every restaurant, especially Chicago’s small neighborhood gems, can afford the higher pay for workers, perhaps even two years from now.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
Subminimum wage for tipped workers will likely become a thing of the past. To get there, Chicago is right in taking baby steps instead of lunging forward to ensure that all restaurants and everyone who works in the dining industry get a fair shake.

Most Chicagoans don’t have to watch the hit Hulu series “The Bear” to appreciate how difficult it is to keep a family-owned restaurant afloat, especially when money is tight and the world is slowly trying to emerge from an unprecedented health crisis.

No food-related business, no matter the size — diners, trendy dive bars, upscale hot spots — was left unscathed from the pandemic. Many city establishments were forced to close.

Recovery has been hardest for the Ma-and-Pa joints that help our neighborhoods shine with their character, charm and sometimes stained menus that can satisfy gourmets or those who just want a quick bite after a hectic day.

Eliminating the so-called “subminimum wage” for tipped workers could add to that strain for many of these smaller restaurants.

Of course, paying restaurant workers the standard minimum wage of $15.80 is better than the current wage of $9.48 for tipped workers. Yes, Chef. There is no argument there.

But we get the fact that there may be some restaurants owners who don’t, or can’t, make up the difference if their staff don’t receive enough tips to earn that higher figure.

The arguments laid out by the “One Fair Wage” campaign and others also make sense. They point out that taking the subminimum wage off the menu helps workers survive and can reduce wage inequities among people of color and women.

But in these challenging times for the restaurant business, which is so important in our city, not every business can afford higher pay overnight. Or even two years from now.

It is an encouraging sign that negotiations are continuing over how long Chicago restaurants should have before phasing out the lower wage, even though an ordinance has been proposed with the 24-month deadline.

“Communication and education” is key, Illinois Restaurant Association President Sam Toia told us, rightly stressing that the city must be proceed with caution and careful examination before issuing its final mandate.

“The big boys and girls in the Central District can figure it out,” Toia said. ‘What I’m concerned about is the neighborhood restaurants.” 

We are, too. Without those one-of-a-kind gems, Chicago loses a key ingredient in what helps us stand out as a top culinary destination.

Subminimum wage will likely become a thing of the past at some point. 

To get there, Chicago should keep taking baby steps so that every restaurant gets a fair shake.

