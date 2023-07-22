The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 22, 2023
Chicago Fire Sports Soccer

Fire in position for memorable finish

Thanks to five wins in their last six games, the Fire have climbed to eighth place in the Eastern Conference, and figure to be playing meaningful matches down the stretch

By  Brian Sandalow
   
SHARE Fire in position for memorable finish
20230715_CHIvTOR_Brian_Gutierrez_01.JPG

Brian Gutierrez and the Fire are surging as they enter the Leagues Cup.

Courtesy of the Fire

When the Lionel Messi-MLS links intensified earlier this year, it looked like his Oct. 4 visit to Chicago with Inter Miami would be the lone highlight in a dreary second half for the Fire. 

Now, that game could have much more meaning for the Fire than just a boost to their attendance.

Thanks to five wins in their last six games, the Fire have climbed to eighth place in the Eastern Conference. They’re three points from seventh and have a game in hand on Atlanta United for that spot.

Although the season is far from over, the Fire figure to be playing meaningful games down the stretch, something that didn’t look likely before the recent run. Now their goal is to stay in the playoffs and potentially rise up the East standings.

“It’s something that was important for us, being able to be in that spot,” midfielder Jairo Torres said. “I think that we’re working well to stay on the right track and depend on our own results to stay in a playoff spot.”

Yet, because of a new wrinkle in the MLS schedule, the Fire will have to wait to stay on track in the league.

Following the All-Star break, they play July 27 at Minnesota United. That match, however, is part of the group stage of the Leagues Cup, a competition with all MLS and Liga MX clubs. After Minnesota, the Fire play Mexican side Puebla on July 31 at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview. If the Fire can’t get out of the Leagues Cup group stage, their next competitive match wouldn’t be until Aug. 20, when Orlando City visits.

Torres, who joined the Fire last year from Mexican side Atlas, isn’t concerned the Leagues Cup will interrupt the team’s flow.

“They’re still games, and we aren’t going to drop in form. We’re not going to rest,” Torres said. “We want to have a great showing at Leagues Cup and compete with every team we go up against. I think it’s a great measuring stick for ourselves and Liga MX.” 

Recently, the Fire have been measuring up pretty well in MLS play. 

Led by goalkeeper Chris Brady, they pitched three shutouts during a nine-point week at Soldier Field. Over that homestand, they found ways to win a pair of 1-0 games, the latest coming last Saturday when Kacper Przybylko scored in the 90th minute to beat Toronto FC.

All of this is a far cry from earlier in the season, when it seemed like the Fire were always finding ways to turn wins into ties and ties into losses. 

“I think it just sometimes takes time for things to come together,” coach Frank Klopas said. “I felt that we always had the quality in the team, and it was just about working extremely hard and believing. I think there is a strong belief within the group right now. Obviously, results do help in that belief, but the guys are committed, and the belief is getting stronger.”

Next Up In Sports
Polling Place: Will embattled Pat Fitzgerald be a head coach again?
Central happenings? Cleveland may have closed the gap on Milwaukee
Bet on it: Las Vegas native Jon Denton starred at QB for UNLV before turning to handicapping
Baseball quiz: Weathering the season thus far
Cubs radio voice Pat Hughes honors late older brother who sparked Hall of Fame career
Ryan Donato ready to ‘fill whatever role necessary’ in Blackhawks’ forward lineup
The Latest
Northwestern Wildcats v Nebraska Cornhuskers - Aer Lingus College Football Classic
Sports Saturday
Polling Place: Will embattled Pat Fitzgerald be a head coach again?
Also: We asked how excited you are for the upcoming Bears season and if Team USA will win the Women’s World Cup.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Zach LaVine
Sports Saturday
Central happenings? Cleveland may have closed the gap on Milwaukee
The Cavaliers have once again won the offseason for a second-consecutive summer, but will Cleveland be ready to grab the division from the Bucks? And where does the Bulls offseason rank?
By Joe Cowley
 
Jon Denton, 45, still holds seven UNLV passing records. He went 13-5-1 against the spread, a 71.1% cover rate. “Proud of that,” he said, “for sure.”
Sports Saturday
Bet on it: Las Vegas native Jon Denton starred at QB for UNLV before turning to handicapping
At Denton’s first spring camp, the new Hard Rock Hotel’s casino was a five-minute walk from the practice field. Teammates never discussed sports betting, but craps, poker and table games were popular.
By Rob Miech
 
The White Sox’ Andrew Benintendi doubles against the Athletics on June 30.
Sports Saturday
Baseball quiz: Weathering the season thus far
Some Chicago players had a first half that wasn’t half-bad. Others didn’t. This week’s quiz examines obscure stats on both sides.
By Bill Chuck
 
Pat Hughes throws out the ceremonial first pitch before the Opening Day game between the Cubs and Brewers on March 30 at Wrigley Field.
Sports Saturday
Cubs radio voice Pat Hughes honors late older brother who sparked Hall of Fame career
“He more than anyone else got me started in broadcasting,” Hughes said of his brother John, who died in his mid-50s. “He had a very difficult life; just problem after problem.”
By Jeff Agrest
 