Fire in position for memorable finish

When the Lionel Messi-MLS links intensified earlier this year, it looked like his Oct. 4 visit to Chicago with Inter Miami would be the lone highlight in a dreary second half for the Fire.

Now, that game could have much more meaning for the Fire than just a boost to their attendance.

Thanks to five wins in their last six games, the Fire have climbed to eighth place in the Eastern Conference. They’re three points from seventh and have a game in hand on Atlanta United for that spot.

Although the season is far from over, the Fire figure to be playing meaningful games down the stretch, something that didn’t look likely before the recent run. Now their goal is to stay in the playoffs and potentially rise up the East standings.

“It’s something that was important for us, being able to be in that spot,” midfielder Jairo Torres said. “I think that we’re working well to stay on the right track and depend on our own results to stay in a playoff spot.”

Yet, because of a new wrinkle in the MLS schedule, the Fire will have to wait to stay on track in the league.

Following the All-Star break, they play July 27 at Minnesota United. That match, however, is part of the group stage of the Leagues Cup, a competition with all MLS and Liga MX clubs. After Minnesota, the Fire play Mexican side Puebla on July 31 at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview. If the Fire can’t get out of the Leagues Cup group stage, their next competitive match wouldn’t be until Aug. 20, when Orlando City visits.

Torres, who joined the Fire last year from Mexican side Atlas, isn’t concerned the Leagues Cup will interrupt the team’s flow.

“They’re still games, and we aren’t going to drop in form. We’re not going to rest,” Torres said. “We want to have a great showing at Leagues Cup and compete with every team we go up against. I think it’s a great measuring stick for ourselves and Liga MX.”

Recently, the Fire have been measuring up pretty well in MLS play.

Led by goalkeeper Chris Brady, they pitched three shutouts during a nine-point week at Soldier Field. Over that homestand, they found ways to win a pair of 1-0 games, the latest coming last Saturday when Kacper Przybylko scored in the 90th minute to beat Toronto FC.

All of this is a far cry from earlier in the season, when it seemed like the Fire were always finding ways to turn wins into ties and ties into losses.

“I think it just sometimes takes time for things to come together,” coach Frank Klopas said. “I felt that we always had the quality in the team, and it was just about working extremely hard and believing. I think there is a strong belief within the group right now. Obviously, results do help in that belief, but the guys are committed, and the belief is getting stronger.”

