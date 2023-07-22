Pitchfork festival delayed by weather concerns on Saturday

The Pitchfork Music festival came to an abrupt pause early Saturday afternoon as stormy clouds loomed in the distance near Union Park despite sunny skies.

Festival organizers opted to err on the side of caution and delayed a set by Palm scheduled for 1:45 p,m. and another by 700 Bilss at 2:30, while security personnel kept fans clear of all stages and other metal structures. Entry to the park was not paused, so fans could enter and visit the merchandise and vendor areas.

Equipment is covered and moved off of the Red Stage following a weather delay at Pitchfork on Saturday afternoon. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Crew members also asked fans to step away from all metal rails and pathways near the production tents and move toward the center of the park.

Signage at the park informed fans of the delay and the message was related to the public via the Pitchfork app: “We are waiting for lightning strikes in the area to clear. Music will resume again as soon as possible.”