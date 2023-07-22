Pitchfork Music Festival 2023: Day 2 PHOTOS

The Pitchfork Music festival came to an abrupt pause early Saturday afternoon as stormy clouds loomed in the distance near Union Park despite sunny skies. But after about 45 minutes or so, the festival resumed only to be halted once again at 4:15 p.m.
About an our later, organizers announced the fest was delayed until further notice due to ominous clouds, and the potential for lightning strikes.
The “all clear” signal came around 6 p.m. and fans were allowed back into the park. And the music was set to resume.
Here’s a look at some of the sights at Pitchfork 2023, Day 2:
Festivalgoers evacuate from Union Park due to inclement weather on the second day of Pitchfork Music Festival , Saturday, July 22, 2023.
Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
A weather delay message displays on an information board on the second day of Pitchfork Music Festival.
Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Some festivalgoers use a nearby church’s scaffolding as cover after they were evacuated from Union Park.
Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Festivalgoers evacuate from Union Park due to inclement weather.
Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Vagabon, aka Laetitia Tamko, sings at the Blue Stage at Pitchfork day 2 on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Union Park in Chicago.
Fans react after Vagabon’s set was canceled due to severe weather at the Blue Stage.
Katherine Paul, who plays by the name Black Belt Eagle Scout, sings at the Blue Stage at Pitchfork day 2 on Saturday.
Black Belt Eagle Scout drummer Camas Logue plays at the Blue Stage at Pitchfork day 2 on Saturday.
Black Belt Eagle Scout guitarist Claire Glass plays at the Blue Stage at Pitchfork day 2.
Black Belt Eagle Scout guitarist Nay Mapalo puts her hands on her head while playing at the Blue Stage at Pitchfork day 2 on Saturday.
Black Belt Eagle Scout Nay Mapalo plays at the Blue Stage at Pitchfork day 2.
Katherine Paul, who plays by the name Black Belt Eagle Scout, plays at the Blue Stage.
Black Belt Eagle Scout performs during her set at Pitchfork on Saturday afternoon.
Deeper singer and guitarist Nic Gohl sings during his band’s Green Stage set at Pitchfork.
Deeper drummer Shiraz Bhatti plays at the Green Stage.
Deeper singer and guitarist Nic Gohl sings at the Green Stage at Pitchfork day 2.
Deeper guitarist Mike Clawson plays at the Green Stage at Pitchfork day 2 on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Union Park.
The crowd gathers at the Green Stage at Pitchfork for a Saturday afternoon set by Deeper.
Deeper guitarist Mike Clawson plays at the Green Stage at Pitchfork.
Bala Bling owner Sara Rojas shows off her tooth gems at Pitchfork day 2 on Saturday.
Bala Bling owner Sara Rojas smiles at Pitchfork day 2 on Saturday.
21 year-old UIC student Parker Gillis browses through boxes of vinyl records at Shuga Record’s stand at the Chirp Record Fair at Pitchfork .
People browse through boxes of vinyl records at Shuga Record’s stand at the Chirp Record Fair.