Pitchfork Music Festival 2023: Day 2 PHOTOS

The Pitchfork Music festival came to an abrupt pause early Saturday afternoon as stormy clouds loomed in the distance near Union Park despite sunny skies. But after about 45 minutes or so, the festival resumed only to be halted once again at 4:15 p.m.

About an our later, organizers announced the fest was delayed until further notice due to ominous clouds, and the potential for lightning strikes.

The “all clear” signal came around 6 p.m. and fans were allowed back into the park. And the music was set to resume.

Here’s a look at some of the sights at Pitchfork 2023, Day 2:

Festivalgoers evacuate from Union Park due to inclement weather on the second day of Pitchfork Music Festival , Saturday, July 22, 2023. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A weather delay message displays on an information board on the second day of Pitchfork Music Festival. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Some festivalgoers use a nearby church’s scaffolding as cover after they were evacuated from Union Park. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Festivalgoers evacuate from Union Park due to inclement weather. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Vagabon, aka Laetitia Tamko, sings at the Blue Stage at Pitchfork day 2 on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Union Park in Chicago. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Vagabon, aka Laetitia Tamko, sings at the Blue Stage at Pitchfork day 2 on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Union Park in Chicago. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Vagabon, aka Laetitia Tamko, sings at the Blue Stage at Pitchfork day 2 on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Union Park in Chicago. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Vagabon, aka Laetitia Tamko, sings at the Blue Stage at Pitchfork day 2 on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Union Park in Chicago. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Fans react after Vagabon’s set was canceled due to severe weather at the Blue Stage. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Katherine Paul, who plays by the name Black Belt Eagle Scout, sings at the Blue Stage at Pitchfork day 2 on Saturday. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Black Belt Eagle Scout drummer Camas Logue plays at the Blue Stage at Pitchfork day 2 on Saturday. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Black Belt Eagle Scout guitarist Claire Glass plays at the Blue Stage at Pitchfork day 2. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Black Belt Eagle Scout guitarist Nay Mapalo puts her hands on her head while playing at the Blue Stage at Pitchfork day 2 on Saturday. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Black Belt Eagle Scout Nay Mapalo plays at the Blue Stage at Pitchfork day 2. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Katherine Paul, who plays by the name Black Belt Eagle Scout, plays at the Blue Stage. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Black Belt Eagle Scout performs during her set at Pitchfork on Saturday afternoon. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Deeper singer and guitarist Nic Gohl sings during his band’s Green Stage set at Pitchfork. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Deeper drummer Shiraz Bhatti plays at the Green Stage. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Deeper singer and guitarist Nic Gohl sings at the Green Stage at Pitchfork day 2. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Deeper guitarist Mike Clawson plays at the Green Stage at Pitchfork day 2 on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Union Park. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

The crowd gathers at the Green Stage at Pitchfork for a Saturday afternoon set by Deeper. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Related Pitchfork festival delayed by weather concerns on Saturday

Deeper guitarist Mike Clawson plays at the Green Stage at Pitchfork. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Bala Bling owner Sara Rojas shows off her tooth gems at Pitchfork day 2 on Saturday. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Bala Bling owner Sara Rojas smiles at Pitchfork day 2 on Saturday. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

21 year-old UIC student Parker Gillis browses through boxes of vinyl records at Shuga Record’s stand at the Chirp Record Fair at Pitchfork . Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times