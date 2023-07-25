Menu planner: Husk-grilled corn enlivens any cookout

Husk-grilled corn

Makes 6 ears

Cooking time: 12 to 15 minutes

Preparation time: 15 minutes

INGREDIENTS

6 ears corn, husks and silks intact

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Cut and remove silk protruding from each ear of corn. Combine butter and pepper in bowl. Fold 1 (14-by-12-inch) sheet heavy-duty foil in half to create a 7-by-12-inch rectangle; crimp into boat shape long and wide enough to accommodate 1 ear of corn. Transfer butter mixture to prepared foil boat; set boat aside. Clean and oil grate. Grill corn in husks 12 to 15 minutes. (If corn is steaming and bright yellow, it is done.) Transfer to cutting board and remove base of corn with chef’s knife and discard husk and silk with tongs. Roll in butter mixture; return to grill, turning as needed, for about 5 minutes. (Adapted from “The Complete Summer Cookbook,” America’s Test Kitchen.)

Per serving: 190 calories, 4 grams protein, 13 grams fat (56% calories from fat), 7.5 grams saturated fat, 19 grams carbohydrate, 31 milligrams cholesterol, 17 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.

Countryside white beans and artichokes

Makes 8 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: Less than 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS

2 (15-ounce) cans rinsed reduced-sodium cannellini beans (or 3 cups cooked)

1 (14-ounce) can quartered artichokes, drained and chopped

3/4 cup quartered whole black olives

3/4 cup unsalted chicken broth

1/2 cup oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes, drained (see NOTE) and thinly sliced

1 tablespoon plus 1 1/2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 1/2 teaspoons dried marjoram (or 1 1/2 tablespoons fresh), divided

Pepper to taste

1/4 cup unseasoned breadcrumbs

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

In a medium saucepan, combine beans, artichokes, olives, broth, tomatoes, mustard and 1/2 teaspoon marjoram; mix well. Bring to a boil on medium-high; simmer 3 or 4 minutes or until hot. Season with pepper. Spoon into a 7-by-11-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray; set aside. In a small bowl, combine breadcrumbs, olive oil and remaining marjoram; mix well and sprinkle evenly over top. Broil 1 minute or until golden.

NOTE: Press tomatoes between several layers of paper towels to remove excess oil.

Per serving: 159 calories, 6 grams protein, 5 grams fat (27% calories from fat), 0.6 gram saturated fat, 23 grams carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 503 milligrams sodium, 6 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.5.

Seasoned black beans

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: about 15 minutes; standing time: 2 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 medium onion, chopped

1/2 medium green bell pepper, chopped

2 teaspoons olive oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 1/2 cups coarsely chopped zucchini

1 cup coarsely chopped tomatoes

1 teaspoon dried tarragon, or 1 tablespoon chopped fresh

1 teaspoon dried oregano, or 1 tablespoon chopped fresh

2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil, or 2 teaspoons dried

Coarse salt to taste

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 (15-ounce) can reduced-sodium black beans, rinsed

In a 3-quart baking dish, combine onion, green pepper, oil and garlic. Cover and microwave on high (100% power) 3 to 5 minutes or until vegetables are softened. Add zucchini, tomatoes, tarragon, oregano, basil, salt and pepper; stir and cover. Cook on high 4 minutes. Add beans; stir and cover. Cook on high 4 to 6 minutes or until heated through. Let stand 2 minutes.

Per serving: 95 calories, 5 grams protein, 2 grams fat (15% calories from fat), 0.3 gram saturated fat, 17 grams carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 76 milligrams sodium, 6 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.

Turkey enchiladas with avocado corn salad

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Coat a 7-by-11-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Microwave 8 flour tortillas according to package directions until softened. Divide 2 cups shredded cooked turkey and 3/4 cup shredded Mexican-blend cheese among tortillas. Roll and place seam side down in dish. Pour 1 (10-ounce) can enchilada sauce over all; top with 1/4 cup more cheese. Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until hot. Meanwhile, combine 1 diced Hass avocado, 1 pint grape tomatoes (halved), 2 cups cooked fresh corn, 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice and coarse salt and pepper to taste; toss to mix. Serve salad with enchiladas. Add a romaine salad.

Mango quesadillas

This treat is a good way to get kids to eat more fruit. Heat a large, nonstick skillet on medium. Coat one side of 6 (8-inch) flour tortillas with cooking spray. Place one tortilla uncoated side down in skillet. Heat 15 seconds or until heated through. Flip tortilla; reduce heat to low. Top with 1/4 cup shredded 50% light cheddar cheese, 2 teaspoons finely chopped onion and 1/3 cup chopped mango, leaving a 1/2-inch margin around edges. Sprinkle top with a pinch of ground cumin and a pinch of chili powder. When the cheese has melted, flip one half of the tortilla over the other half. Remove from skillet; cut into wedges and garnish with more chopped mango. Repeat with remaining tortillas. On the side, add carrot sticks to munch on.

Spicy peanut sauce over pasta shells

In a large bowl, combine 1 1/2 cups peanut (or satay) sauce, 2 cups shredded cooked chicken, 1 cup shredded carrots, 3 sliced green onions and 1/2 seedless cucumber (chopped). Toss to mix. Rinse 8 ounces freshly cooked small pasta shells; drain. Add to bowl; toss to mix. Sprinkle with chopped peanuts if desired. Serve with a lettuce wedge and whole-grain rolls.