The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 27, 2023
Letters to the Editor Commentary

Piping up on the dangers of CO2 pipelines and carbon capture

A single incident could unzip a CO2 pipeline for miles, leaving mass asphyxiation and trapped emergency vehicles in its wake.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
SHARE Piping up on the dangers of CO2 pipelines and carbon capture
90

The Sun-Times’ Editorial Board’s warning that “Transporting carbon dioxide to Illinois must be done safely” cannot come soon enough. Corporations like Navigator CO2 stand to make billions of dollars off these dangerous pipelines, thanks to generous tax credits in last year’s Inflation Reduction Act. Wasting no time, a trio of pipeline profiteers are rushing to ram thousands of miles of CO2 pipelines from Illinois to North Dakota before adequate rules to guarantee safety can be finalized.

It’s far too dangerous to build this cart as we ride it. A single incident could unzip a CO2 pipeline for miles, leaving mass asphyxiation and trapped emergency vehicles in its wake. If industry has its way, networks like those proposed for the Midwest will be only the beginning, and millions of people will be put at risk.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. We want to hear from our readers. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 375 words.

What’s more, we are being asked to sacrifice safety for a scam. The carbon capture technology these projects rely on to qualify for federal climate-friendly credits is proven to fail. A Food & Water Watch study shows that no carbon capture projects have come close to performing as advertised.

Building hundreds of miles of dangerous pipelines to bolster a failed technology is a terrible idea. And that’s why opposition is growing; more than 150 groups sent a letter to President Joe Biden this spring, demanding that he issue an executive order pausing all permitting for CO2 pipelines and related infrastructure until robust safety regulations are finalized. We should not risk public safety for a corporate tax scam masquerading as climate action.

Jim Walsh, policy director, Food & Water Watch, Washington D.C.

Cook County needs to step up veteran funding

I would like to thank Emmanuel Camarillo for reporting on Veterans of Foreign Wars service officer John DeGroot’s recent appearance before the Cook County Board. 

Dutch, as he prefers to be called, addressed next year’s budget and the county’s historical funding shortfall for Cook County veterans. 

Sadly, the county funds the Veterans Assistance Commission of Cook County at a much lower rate compared with the collar counties VACs. This is unacceptable, especially since our county veteran population dwarfs our neighbors. 

It’s past time county leadership adequately funds the Cook County VAC to better serve veterans and their families. Also, a recent change in the Cook County VAC leadership has brought much needed energy and a desire to work on behalf of the Cook County veteran community. 

The VACCC can be reached at 312-433-6010. I challenge Cook County veteran residents to contact their local commissioner and let their voices be heard.

Ramon Prieto, Niles

Next Up In Commentary
Jason Aldean thinks he’s been misunderstood. He’s hasn’t.
To stop abortions, 19 GOP attorneys general want access to women’s medical information. They won’t get it from Illinois.
Step up the fight against Cook County’s opioid crisis
Put safety in place before transporting carbon dioxide from fossil fuel burning to Illinois
Future of architecturally important Lakeside Bank branch is up in the air
Douglass Park music festivals cause noise, traffic problems for nearby hospitals
The Latest
merlin_113894558.jpg
Bears
D’Onta Foreman: I’d tell young players to not play RB
Foreman, who signed a one-year, $2 million deal to join the Bears this offseason, weighed in on what has become one of the league’s hottest topics: the perception that running backs are underpaid.
By Patrick Finley
 
A new electric scooter with a seat has been introduced by micromobility company Lime.
Transportation
Lime tests scooters with seats in Chicago
Electric scooter-rental company Lime is testing out models with seats in Chicago to help boost ridership while giving riders’ legs a rest.
By David Struett
 
(FILES) US musician Jason Aldean performs during the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards at Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas, on May 11, 2023. When Jason Aldean released the video for his song “Try That in a Small Town” in mid-July, which critics say glorified violence and fueled racism, the singer catapulted country music into the latest debate illustrating America’s socio-political divides. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)
Columnists
Jason Aldean thinks he’s been misunderstood. He’s hasn’t.
His claim that there is not a “single lyric” in the song that references race is disingenuous. For one thing, the term “good ol’ boy” refers exclusively to white people. And then there are the images — a number of which are from protests in other countries!
By Mona Charen
 
Soldier Field in 2019.
Bears
Bears president Kevin Warren, Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson meet again
The team and city will need to work together going forward regardless of the stadium issue, and Warren seems intent on maintaining that relationship.
By Jason Lieser
 
Beanie_Bubble_Photo_0105.jpg
Movies and TV
Whimsical ‘Beanie Bubble’ recalls rise and fall of a fuzzy toy fad
Zach Galifianakis captures the narcissism of Chicago’s Ty Warner as he builds a stuffed animal frenzy and mistreats three woman along the way.
By Richard Roeper
 