South Shore man accused of fatally stabbing woman, telling 911 dispatchers he’d had a ‘bad day:’ CPD

Charges have been filed after the fatal stabbing of a 46-year-old woman found in the home of the suspect’s South Shore neighborhood apartment.

David Cobb was charged with first-degree murder, according to Kellie Bartoli, a spokesperson for Chicago police. Cobb, 37, was expected to appear in court later Thursday on the charge.

The body of a 46-year-old woman was found on the floor of Cobb’s kitchen on Monday about 9 p.m. after he’d called called 911 and, “speaking quietly and despondently,” told dispatchers he was having a bad day, police said.

When Cobb answered the door of his third-floor apartment responding officers saw blood on his hands, according to a police report.

The victim, who has not been identified yet, died of multiple sharp force injuries, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Police said she was found on the kitchen floor and was dead on the scene.