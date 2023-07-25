Woman fatally stabbed in South Shore kitchen

A woman was stabbed to death in a South Shore apartment Monday, police said.
The woman, who hasn’t been identified, was found in the kitchen of a third floor apartment in the 2400 block of East 74th Place with multiple stab wounds around 9 p.m., police said.
The woman was dead on the scene and a man was taken into police custody.
Detectives are investigating the attack, which they say could be domestic violence.
The Latest
No one was injured during the fire, in the 600 block of West 59th Street, which took nearly 3 hours to extinguish, a fire department spokesman said.
Carlee Russell called 911 on July 13 to report seeing a toddler in a diaper walking along a highway. She said she stopped to help when she was abducted. Russell says she made the entire story up and says she acted alone.
Officers had stopped a car in the 5600 block of South Shields Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Monday when it reversed and hit a squad car, according to a statement released by police.
Rev. Robin Hood, surrounded by family and community activists, demanded justice and called for solutions to gun violence in Chicago. “Let us stand together and let’s fight this thing the right way because there are some solutions.”
‘To all the young athletes out there, I urge you to stand up.’ 4th lawsuit filed in Northwestern hazing scandal
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump spoke about the new lawsuit Monday afternoon on behalf of former student football player Lloyd Yates, Last week, Yates said that sexualized hazing was commonplace on the team.