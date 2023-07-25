The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Woman fatally stabbed in South Shore kitchen

A man was taken into custody after a woman was found with multiple stab wounds, dead on the scene, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Woman fatally stabbed in South Shore kitchen
A man was shot to death Mar. 20, 2022, in Roseland.

A woman was stabbed to death in a South Shore apartment Monday, police said.

The woman, who hasn’t been identified, was found in the kitchen of a third floor apartment in the 2400 block of East 74th Place with multiple stab wounds around 9 p.m., police said.

The woman was dead on the scene and a man was taken into police custody.

Detectives are investigating the attack, which they say could be domestic violence.

Next Up In Crime
Blaze engulfs more than dozen cars in Englewood junkyard
Alabama woman Carlee Russell confesses to fabricating kidnapping
Chicago police officer shot in left hand during traffic stop in Englewood
$10,000 reward for information leading to arrest in slaying of pastor’s grandson in Auburn Gresham
University of Michigan president condemns antisemitic vandalism at two off-campus fraternity houses
‘This could’ve been a tragedy.’ No one hurt when 10-year-old boy fires at Chicago cops during standoff at Beverly home
The Latest
merlin_54750277.jpg
Crime
Blaze engulfs more than dozen cars in Englewood junkyard
No one was injured during the fire, in the 600 block of West 59th Street, which took nearly 3 hours to extinguish, a fire department spokesman said.
By Rosemary Sobol
 
Missing_Woman_Interstate.jpg
Nation/World
Alabama woman Carlee Russell confesses to fabricating kidnapping
Carlee Russell called 911 on July 13 to report seeing a toddler in a diaper walking along a highway. She said she stopped to help when she was abducted. Russell says she made the entire story up and says she acted alone.
By Associated Press
 
merlin_114847062.jpg
Crime
Chicago police officer shot in left hand during traffic stop in Englewood
Officers had stopped a car in the 5600 block of South Shields Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Monday when it reversed and hit a squad car, according to a statement released by police.
By Mary Norkol and Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Resized_IMG_5519001.jpg
Crime
$10,000 reward for information leading to arrest in slaying of pastor’s grandson in Auburn Gresham
Rev. Robin Hood, surrounded by family and community activists, demanded justice and called for solutions to gun violence in Chicago. “Let us stand together and let’s fight this thing the right way because there are some solutions.”
By Mohammad Samra
 
Flanked by attorneys and family members, former quarterback Lloyd Yates, 26, speaks during a news conference in River North to discuss a new lawsuit filed against Northwestern University alleging a culture of hazing and sexual abuse in the football program, Monday, July 24, 2023.
Northwestern hazing scandal
‘To all the young athletes out there, I urge you to stand up.’ 4th lawsuit filed in Northwestern hazing scandal
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump spoke about the new lawsuit Monday afternoon on behalf of former student football player Lloyd Yates, Last week, Yates said that sexualized hazing was commonplace on the team.
By David Struett
 