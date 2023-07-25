Woman fatally stabbed in South Shore kitchen

A woman was stabbed to death in a South Shore apartment Monday, police said.

The woman, who hasn’t been identified, was found in the kitchen of a third floor apartment in the 2400 block of East 74th Place with multiple stab wounds around 9 p.m., police said.

The woman was dead on the scene and a man was taken into police custody.

Detectives are investigating the attack, which they say could be domestic violence.

