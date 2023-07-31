Person seriously wounded in shooting on I-57 in Markham

A person was seriously injured in a shooting in the northbound lanes of Interstate 57 in Markham Sunday night, according to the Illinois State Police.
Troopers responded around 11:30 p.m. and found the person wounded inside a car at 159th Street, the state police said.
The person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, the state police said.
No other details were released.
Smoke alarms credited for ‘quick’ fire department, resident response when fire starts in Belmont Cragin
Lawmaker files lawsuit saying he’s been barred from events, including Night Out Against Crime, Pet Palooza, Boo Bash
The Latest
Smoke alarms credited for ‘quick’ fire department, resident response when fire starts in Belmont Cragin
Three people were taken to hospitals, including two who were critically injured during the apartment fire at 2112 N. Marmora Ave.
Lawmaker files lawsuit saying he’s been barred from events, including Night Out Against Crime, Pet Palooza, Boo Bash
State Rep. Bob Rita said he was told officials in Tinley Park and Orland Township wanted to keep “politics” out of the events, even though he had participated in the past.
They were traveling north in the 2200 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive when someone driving a 2015 Nissan cut them off in traffic and later opened fire on the pair, police said.
Police said they found him face down in first block of the West 111th Street.
Chinatown is flourishing in Chicago. But there’s an impediment to progress among Asian Americans in Illinois: a lack of detailed state data on Asians of various ethnic groups.