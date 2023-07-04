Menu planner: Apple pecan turkey salad with honey mustard dressing is beautiful and easy to make

Apple pecan turkey salad with honey mustard dressing

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1/4 cup honey

3 tablespoons whole-grain Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 clove garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

For the salad:

6 cups red-tipped lettuce

1 1/2 cups blueberries

1 Gala apple, cored and sliced

1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion

1/2 cup toasted pecans

1 pound boneless turkey breast, sliced

Whisk all dressing ingredients together in a small bowl. To assemble: In a large bowl, combine lettuce, blueberries, apple, onion and pecans and mix with 1/2 cup dressing. Arrange sliced turkey over lettuce and drizzle with additional dressing. (Recipe courtesy of Gwynn Galvin, SwirlsOfFlavor.com.)

Per serving: 461 calories, 38 grams protein, 18 grams fat (35% calories from fat), 2.2 grams saturated fat, 39 grams carbohydrate, 98 grams cholesterol, 556 milligrams sodium, 5 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.5.

Whole wheat pasta primavera

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: less than 10 minutes, plus pasta

INGREDIENTS

8 ounces whole wheat or multigrain spaghetti

1/3 cup teriyaki marinade or sauce or all-purpose Asian sauce

1 tablespoon dry sherry

2 tablespoons water

2 tablespoons canola or chili oil (see NOTE)

3/4 pound fresh asparagus, cut diagonally into 2-inch pieces

1 medium carrot, cut into matchstick pieces

1 medium onion, sliced

1 yellow squash, cut into matchstick pieces

8 ounces fresh mushrooms, sliced

1 tablespoon dark or roasted sesame oil

Cook spaghetti according to package directions; drain. Meanwhile, combine teriyaki marinade, sherry and water. Heat oil in a large, nonstick skillet or wok on medium-high. Add asparagus, carrot and onion; stir-fry 2 minutes. Add squash; stir-fry 1 minute. Add mushrooms; stir-fry 2 minutes longer. Add teriyaki marinade mixture; cook, stirring, until sauce comes to a boil. Stir in cooked pasta to combine. Remove from heat and stir in sesame oil; serve immediately.

NOTE: Use chili oil for a spicier flavor.

Per serving: 376 calories, 16 grams protein, 12 grams fat (27% calories from fat), 1 gram saturated fat, 53 grams carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 848 milligrams sodium, 9 grams fiber.

Carb count: 3.5.

Tilapia on mushroom and artichoke couscous

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: less than 15 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 pound sliced fresh white or cremini mushrooms

2 (6-ounce) jars marinated artichoke heart quarters, with liquid

1 1/2 cups water

1 cup uncooked couscous

1 tablespoon instant minced onion

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

4 (4- to 6-ounce) tilapia fillets

1 1/2 cups fresh coarsely chopped tomatoes

Chopped fresh parsley for garnish

In a large, nonstick skillet, combine mushrooms, undrained artichoke hearts, water, couscous, onion and salt. Arrange fillets over mixture; top with tomato. Bring to a boil; reduce heat to low and simmer, covered, 10 to 12 minutes or until couscous absorbs liquid and fish is opaque throughout. Sprinkle with chopped fresh parsley and serve immediately.

Per serving: 372 calories, 33 grams protein, 9 grams fat (20% calories from fat), 0.8 gram saturated fat, 47 grams carbohydrate, 57 grams cholesterol, 558 milligrams sodium, 7 grams fiber.

Carb count: 3.

Mexican tortilla soup

Brown 1 pound lean ground beef and drain. Add 2 (16-ounce) jars of chunky salsa, 2 (14-ounce) cans unsalted beef broth and 1 cup frozen corn (thawed). Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low; simmer 5 minutes or until heated through. Top with crushed baked tortilla chips and serve.

Corned beef sandwiches with horseradish slaw

Layer thinly sliced corned beef on dark rye or pumpernickel bread and top with a mixture of packaged coleslaw mix, thin red bell pepper strips and prepared vinaigrette accented with prepared horseradish. Close sandwich and slice on the diagonal. Serve with baked chips and dill pickles.

Turkey taco skillet

In a large, nonstick skillet, cook 1 pound ground turkey 5 minutes or until no longer pink; drain. Add 1 (10 3/4-ounce) can condensed tomato soup, 1 cup picante sauce, 1/2 cup water, 8 corn tortillas (cut into 1-inch pieces) and 1/2 cup shredded 50% light cheddar cheese. Cover and cook on low for 5 minutes or until hot. Top with another 1/2 cup cheese and serve.