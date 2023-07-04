The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 4, 2023
Sports Outdoors

Catching a 50-inch-plus muskie on the same day for the second straight year

John Burke caught a 50-inch-plus muskie on the same day for the second straight year.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE Catching a 50-inch-plus muskie on the same day for the second straight year
John Burke with a muskie of 51 1⁄4 inches from Eagle Lake in Ontario. Provided photo

John Burke with a muskie of 51 1⁄4 inches from Eagle Lake in Ontario.

Provided

John Burke caught a 50-inch-plus muskie on June 29 for the second straight year from Eagle Lake in Ontario. This year, it was a muskie of 50 14 inches. Last year, he caught his personal-best, a 52-inch muskie.

The Lake Zurich man caught the one on Thursday on a vintage 25-year-old chartreuse Mepps Giant Killer bucktail, two hours before a storm hit.

“Hit in 8 feet, about 6 feet down, off an island near the weed line,” he tweeted. “It’s a good transition area off the island in Portage Bay.”

Click here to read Burke’s Fish of the Week story of the 52-incher from last year.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

Next Up In Sports
Cubs playing ‘must-win’ games as All-Star break appraoches
Baseball by the Numbers: A tip of the cap to Chicago’s four All-Stars
Former Bears defensive coordinator, Cardinals coach Vince Tobin dies at 79
Cubs weighing options as Nick Madrigal leaves game vs. Brewers with hamstring tightness
NASCAR Chicago Street Race draws 4.795 million viewers on NBC, 9.29 rating in Chicago
Blackhawks prospect Kevin Korchinski gaining weight, getting comfortable ahead of pivotal camp
The Latest
The U.S. Supreme Court building on June 30.
Letters to the Editor
Supreme Court opens the door to gut civil rights, fair housing laws
Substitute “African American” for “LGBT+” in the case of Colorado web designer Lorie Smith, and you’ve got a return to the bad old days of Jim Crow when so many alleged Christians insisted their religion required separation of the races, a lawyer writes.
By Letters to the Editor
 
A year after its sweeping gun rights ruling, the Supreme Court has agreed to decide whether judges are going too far in striking down restrictions on firearms. The justices said Friday they will hear the Biden administration’s appeal of one such ruling that struck down as unconstitutional a federal law meant to keep guns away from people who have domestic violence restraining orders against them.
Editorials
This July 4th, our nation needs freedom from unfettered gun violence
According to a new Pew Research Center poll, some two-thirds of Americans expect gun violence to get worse over the next five years. Is that surprising, when our nation has experienced over 300 mass shootings already this year?
By CST Editorial Board
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Mom tries to deter her daughter, 22, from moving out
She insists they need one another, interfering with her grown child’s desire to make friends and experience the world.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Democrat Brandon Presley, current Northern District Public Service Commissioner and candidate for the Democratic nomination for governor, addresses a group of supporters in Grenada, Miss., on April 15, 2023.
Columnists
In 2024, Democrats could see a ‘Mississippi miracle’ in governor’s race
Brandon Presley, a pro-life Democrat who endorsed George W. Bush in 2004, is aiming for the nomination to run against unpopular Mississippi GOP Gov. Tate Reeves.
By Ben Jealous
 
Two people stand in front of the memorial that sprang up at the site of last year’s Highland Park Fourth of July parade mass shooting. The memorial featured images of the seven people killed.
Highland Park parade shooting
Highland Park Fourth of July parade mass shooting documentary spotlights resilience
Jon Siskel’s 20-minute film features 13 people talking about the parade and the memorial that helped inspire it. Here’s some of what they told him.
By Kate Grossman | WBEZ and Araceli Gómez-Aldana | WBEZ
 