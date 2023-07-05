Illinois Junior Golf Association will host first events in Chicago

The Illinois Junior Golf Association will host a junior golf tournament Monday, July 10, at the Jackson Park and South Shore golf courses. The tournament will start at 8 a.m.

Players will compete in four divisions: ages 10-11 and 12-13, at South Shore Golf Course; ages 14-15 and 16-18 at Jackson Park Golf Course.

Monday’s tournament is the first one in its 57-year history that IJGA has hosted in the city of Chicago.