The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 5, 2023
Golf Sports High School Sports

Illinois Junior Golf Association will host first events in Chicago

The tournament will be held Monday at Jackson Park and South Shore golf courses

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Illinois Junior Golf Association will host first events in Chicago
The Illinois Junior Golf Association will host a junior golf tournament at the Jackson Park and South Shore Golf Courses.

The Illinois Junior Golf Association will host a junior golf tournament at the Jackson Park and South Shore Golf Courses.

Denis Poroy/AP file photo

The Illinois Junior Golf Association will host a junior golf tournament Monday, July 10, at the Jackson Park and South Shore golf courses. The tournament will start at 8 a.m.

Players will compete in four divisions: ages 10-11 and 12-13, at South Shore Golf Course; ages 14-15 and 16-18 at Jackson Park Golf Course.

Monday’s tournament is the first one in its 57-year history that IJGA has hosted in the city of Chicago.

Next Up In Sports
I’Marion Stewart commits to Michigan after transferring to Kenwood
Movie gives South Side’s Khalil Everage the high school experience he never had
Learning to fish strange new places and feeling at home
Cubs prove they can win ‘messy’ games as defense lifts them past Brewers
White Sox need to get streaking or else as trade deadline draws nearer
‘Monster’ performance: Pitcher Daniel Palencia’s big-league debut helps fuel Cubs to wild victory
The Latest
An evidence technician works at a crime scene.
Crime
73 people shot, 11 fatally, over July Fourth weekend in Chicago that began and ended with mass attacks
Nearly half the people shot were in just three police districts: Deering and Englewood on the South Side, and Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Shell_casing_4.jpg
News
5 people shot, one fatally, and another person beaten to death at gathering in Englewood
Police were called to the 5600 block of South Ada Street around 5 a.m. Wednesday, fire officials said,
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A United Parcel Service delivery driver steers his truck, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Boston.
Business
UPS, Teamsters contract talks break down with each side blaming the other
Union officials said that UPS “walked away from the bargaining table after presenting an unacceptable offer” to Teamsters members. UPS told a different story.
By Matt Ott | AP
 
I’Marion Stewart (1), playing for Bolingbrook last season, is tackled by Maine South’s defenders. Stewart transferred to Kenwood recently.
High School Football
I’Marion Stewart commits to Michigan after transferring to Kenwood
The state’s seventh-ranked rising senior in the 247Sports composite rankings came off the recruiting board on June 16 when he committed to Michigan.
By Mike Clark
 
Looking for nutrient-dense snack? Pair up a bagel with peanut butter, says one expert.
Eat Well
Looking for healthy snacks? Try these pairings next time hunger hits
If you’re looking to up your snack game, here are some tips to consider.
By Clare Mulroy | USA Today
 