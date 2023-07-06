The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 6, 2023
Child, 4, sexually assaulted at Rainbow Beach

Chicago police are asking for the public’s help and have released a sketch of a man who attacked a child on July 4 in a Rainbow Beach washroom.

By  Rosemary Sobol
 Updated  
Authorities are looking for a man who sexually assaulted a child in a bathroom July 4, 2023 at a South Side beach.

Provided

Chicago police have released a sketch of a man who sexually assaulted a child in a bathroom at Rainbow Beach on the South Side Tuesday afternoon.

The 4-year-old victim was using the beach house restroom about 5:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of East 77th Street when the man entered and attacked the child before fleeing the area, police said in a community alert. 

The attacker was described as being 5-foot-8 with a “medium” build, weighing between 180-210 pounds, and 40-years-old, police said.  The man’s hair was short and black, his face unshaven, and he was wearing a tan t-shirt, green shorts and black sandals.

Anyone who recognizes him, has information about the attack, or has pictures or videos from Rainbow Beach that day between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., should contact the police Special Investigations Unit, 312-492-3810/3806.

