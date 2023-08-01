The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 1, 2023
Golf Sports

Tiger Woods joins board of PGA Tour, offers support to Commissioner Jay Monahan

Tiger Woods has joined the PGA Tour policy board, giving the players a greater voice as the tour tries to complete its business partnership with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf.

By  Doug Ferguson | Associated Press
   
SHARE Tiger Woods joins board of PGA Tour, offers support to Commissioner Jay Monahan
Tiger Woods has joined the PGA Tour policy board for the first time in his 27 years as a pro.

Tiger Woods has joined the PGA Tour policy board for the first time in his 27 years as a pro.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tiger Woods has joined the PGA Tour policy board for the first time in his 27 years as a pro, giving Commissioner Jay Monahan key support and the players a greater voice as the tour tries to complete its business partnership with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf.

Monahan said Woods is joining as a sixth player director on the board, marking the first time players have outnumbered independent directors on the board.

The decision Tuesday comes at a crucial time for the tour and for Monahan, who held private meetings with Saudi leaders and two board members in orchestrating an about-face deal to work with the Saudi Arabia national wealth fund on the rival golf league.

Woods had been one of the strongest opponents of LIV Golf and helped run a meeting of select players last year in Delaware to restructure the PGA Tour model.

In a statement, Woods said the players will do their best to assure any changes in tour operations are in the best interests of everyone. He thanked Monahan for listening to player concerns.

“He has my confidence moving forward with these changes,” Woods said.

Woods has been the most powerful voice among players, though he has never served on the Player Advisory Council or the PGA Tour policy board. His opinions have always been sought, and often heard, in private with Monahan and his predecessor, Tim Finchem.

Next Up In Sports
A dozen winners from this summer’s high school basketball circuit
Northwestern hires former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch to review hazing reporting mechanisms
U.S. slips into round of 16 of Women’s World Cup after scoreless draw with Portugal
Marcus Stroman still working though rough patch as Cubs fall 6-5 to Reds
USWNT forward Trinity Rodman didn’t get much help from her dad, Dennis, during rise to stardom
Cubs open trade-deadline moves with a splash, acquiring Jeimer Candelario
The Latest
Box trailers and trucks are seen at Yellow Corp. trucking facility Monday, July 31, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn.
Business
Teamsters say trucking giant Yellow Corp. is ceasing operations, filing for bankruptcy
An official bankruptcy filing is expected any day for Yellow, after years of financial struggles and growing debt.
By Associated Press
 
90
Letters to the Editor
Carbon capture technology is safe. Illinois should embrace CO2 pipeline projects.
CO2 pipelines are critical to achieving the Biden administration’s admirable climate reduction goals.
By Letters to the Editor
 
The Shedd Aquarium will undergo a $500 million transformation beginning this summer and culminating with the Shedd’s 100th anniversary in 2030.
Entertainment and Culture
Shedd Aquarium details major renovations for Centennial Commitment project
Renovations include updating existing exhibits and creating new ones, making all signage in the aquarium bilingual, expanding research labs and investing in educational programs.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Homewood-Flossmoor’s Jayden Tyler (0) goes to the basket against St Ignatius at the 2023 Riverside-Brookfield Shootout.
High School Basketball
A dozen winners from this summer’s high school basketball circuit
Here is a wide-ranging list of a dozen high school basketball winners from the past couple of months.
By Joe Henricksen
 
A student walks off the bus at Willa Cather Elementary School, 2908 W. Washington Blvd. in East Garfield Park, for the first day of school for Chicago Public Schools, Monday morning, Aug. 22, 2022.
Education
Chicago Public Schools facing bus driver shortage just weeks before classes resume
CPS is prioritizing rides for students with special needs or who are homeless. Students in magnet or selective programs will get free CTA rides.
By Nereida Moreno | WBEZ
 