The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 10, 2023
Other Views Commentary Environment

I’m fighting a company that wants to put a dangerous CO2 pipeline in my community

Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC is trying to gaslight us into believing that CO2 pipelines are always safe.

By  Kathleen Campbell
   
SHARE I’m fighting a company that wants to put a dangerous CO2 pipeline in my community
Kathleen Campbell outside her home in downstate Glenarm. Campbell and her neighbors are fighting Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC, which wants to install a CO2 pipeline on their properties.

Kathleen Campbell outside her home in downstate Glenarm. Campbell and her neighbors are fighting Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC, which wants to install a CO2 pipeline on their properties.

Provided

In December 2021, I was shocked to receive a letter from a company requesting an easement across my land to build a carbon dioxide pipeline. If I refused, the company, Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC, could seek to condemn the land and take it through eminent domain. 

Many of my neighbors and I are fighting Navigator. We believe this industry is trying to gaslight us into believing that CO2 pipelines are always safe when they know these pipelines could threaten the lives of people like us.

Their entire argument apparently rests on the absurd premise that CO2 pipelines will never rupture, but they do. We must be safe if a rupture occurs. They don’t talk about that. CO2 pipeline ruptures can be catastrophic and potentially deadly.

In a recent Sun-Times letter to the editor, James R. Watson, executive director of the American Petroleum Institute Illinois, says CO2 pipelines are safe, but that’s only if they never rupture. They certainly are not safe when they do, as we know from the Satartia, Mississippi, CO2 pipeline rupture in 2020 that forced the evacuation of 200 people and hospitalized at least 45 people. 

Opinion bug

Opinion

Watson cites oversight by the Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) and the supposed safe history of CO2 pipelines, including the Archer Daniels Midland CO2 Decatur pipeline.

But the Decatur pipeline is an inadequate comparison to Navigator’s 1,342-mile-long pipeline with 21 pickup points proposed by a company that has never installed a CO2 pipeline. He also ignores that, according to PHMSA, an average of 273 “significant” U.S. pipeline ruptures occur annually, about five a week.

Related

Most CO2 pipelines have been short, single point-to-point remote pipelines until now. Navigator’s would be the longest, most complicated CO2 pipeline in the world, yet routed next to populated areas like my housing subdivision in downstate Glenarm. It would run for miles alongside I-55 where it abuts Glenarm. A rupture here would overwhelm emergency services.

A life-threatening pipeline rupture in minutes

But in reality, we probably couldn’t be rescued anyway. Unlike the Satartia, Mississippi CO2 pipeline rupture that sent people to the hospital with seizures and unconsciousness but no deaths, we are not a mile away. Where I live, a rupture would probably reach life-threatening CO2 levels at our homes in minutes.

Industry consultant DNV conducted a CO2 pipeline rupture test. This rupture’s published data leads me to believe that at Navigator’s trunkline setback, we could be hit with life-threatening CO2 levels in mere minutes.

We could not escape in so few minutes, even with an all-electric car that can function without oxygen. We will be too busy having seizures, frostbitten eyes from the dry ice or simply asphyxiating. Now consider that a rupture here along the Navigator routes could release 15 to 40 times the CO2 volume as the test rupture.

We don’t stand a chance. We are in a sacrifice zone.

Distance is the only adequate protection if a rupture occurs, enough distance to prevent CO2 levels from reaching the Center for Disease Control & Prevention’s dangerous levels at our homes, through mandatory and inviolate safe setbacks. And distance from the pipeline is exactly what they refuse to give us.

Opinion Newsletter

And although only 13.4% of landowners have signed Navigator’s voluntary easements after almost a year, this private out-of-state company could take our land through eminent domain for hazardous substance transport from five states.  

It will be over our dead bodies, quite possibly literally.

Kathleen Campbell, Ph.D., is a professor emeritus and distinguished scholar at the Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and is a co-founder of the Coalition to Stop CO2 Pipelines and Citizens Against Heartland Greenway Pipeline. This essay represents her own views and is not intended to represent the views of SIU.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

The views and opinions expressed by contributors are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Chicago Sun-Times or any of its affiliates.

Next Up In Commentary
Trump’s Republican defenders use rhetoric that is a danger to America’s democracy
No Casper, no Dante, no Halloween
City’s ‘shovel the sidewalks’ pilot program is a waste of taxpayer money
The Jerry Reinsdorf problem: When an owner doesn’t want to own up to anything
Republicans are ignoring voters who want abortion rights
To reopen mental health clinics in Chicago, we need to address worker shortage
The Latest
Andrew Benintendi of the White Sox high fives teammates during a game on July 16, 2023 in Atlanta. (Getty Images)
White Sox
Culture change ‘has to happen organically,’ White Sox’ Andrew Benintendi says
White Sox “happy to go to war together” in final 47 games of lost season
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Serabi Medina memorial balloons stuffed animals candles notes Portage Park Chicago
La Voz Chicago
Comunidad de Portage Park está conmocionada por el asesinato de una niña de 9 años
Los residentes dicen que se han preocupado más por la seguridad de sus hijos desde el tiroteo de Serabi Medina el sábado por la noche. Un vecino ha sido acusado en lo que los fiscales dicen fue su asesinato deliberado.
By Ambar Colón
 
GloriaTrevi_SocialMedia_16x9.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Gloria Trevi cuenta su historia en la serie ‘Ellas soy yo’
La cantautora mexicana dio el visto bueno y participa en la serie producida, dirigida y escrita por Carla Estrada.
By Gisela Orozco | Special to the Sun-Times
 
The Damen Silos located along the Chicago River near 29th and Damen.
La Voz Chicago
Planean reunión pública para el 22 de agosto sobre la demolición de los silos en la Avenida Damen
Cualquier persona interesada en escuchar planes puede asistir a la reunión en el Instituto Arturo Velasquez, 2800 S. Western Ave. a las 6 p.m. Se espera que la reunión incluya una transmisión en vivo y habrá traducción disponible, según la Municipalidad.
By Brett Chase
 
AP23221782730754.jpg
Politics
Gov. Pritzker unveils butter cow and the Illinois State Fair theme: ‘Harvest the Fun’
The 102nd edition of the Dairy Building’s crown jewel was unveiled Wednesday, ahead of the official start of the Illinois State Fair on Friday.
By John O’Connor | Associated Press Political Writer
 