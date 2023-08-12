The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 12, 2023
MLB Sports White Sox

Guardians 3B Jose Ramírez’ suspension for fighting White Sox’ Tim Anderson cut to 2 games

Ramírez, who knocked the White Sox’ Tim Anderson to the ground with a wild, well-placed punch, will serve the suspension this weekend during Cleveland’s series in Tampa Bay.

By  Tom Withers | AP
   
SHARE Guardians 3B Jose Ramírez’ suspension for fighting White Sox’ Tim Anderson cut to 2 games
Sue Ogrocki/AP

Cleveland Guardians All-Star third baseman José Ramírez had his MLB suspension for fighting with the White Sox’ Tim Anderson reduced from three games to two on Saturday.

Ramírez, who knocked Anderson to the ground with a wild, well-placed punch, will serve the suspension this weekend during Cleveland’s series in Tampa Bay. Ramírez won’t play Saturday or Sunday.

Anderson was suspended six games for fighting with Ramirez near second base and triggering a benches-clearing melee on Aug. 5 between the Guardians and White Sox that went on for several minutes and included several other flareups.

MLB handed out its punishment two days after the brawl, but Ramírez continued playing this week until his appeal could be heard. Anderson also appealed his suspension.

Guardians manager Terry Francona, third base coach Mike Sarbaugh and closer Emmanuel Clase were all suspended one game. White Sox manager Pedro Frifol also was suspended a game.

One of baseball’s best all-around players, Ramírez is batting .282 with 18 homers and 65 RBIs in 113 games. He’ll likely be back in Cleveland’s lineup on Tuesday, when the Guardians, who trail first-place Minnesota by 312 games in the AL Central, open a two-game series in Cincinnati.

