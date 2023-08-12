Guardians 3B Jose Ramírez’ suspension for fighting White Sox’ Tim Anderson cut to 2 games

Cleveland Guardians All-Star third baseman José Ramírez had his MLB suspension for fighting with the White Sox’ Tim Anderson reduced from three games to two on Saturday.

Ramírez, who knocked Anderson to the ground with a wild, well-placed punch, will serve the suspension this weekend during Cleveland’s series in Tampa Bay. Ramírez won’t play Saturday or Sunday.

Anderson was suspended six games for fighting with Ramirez near second base and triggering a benches-clearing melee on Aug. 5 between the Guardians and White Sox that went on for several minutes and included several other flareups.

MLB handed out its punishment two days after the brawl, but Ramírez continued playing this week until his appeal could be heard. Anderson also appealed his suspension.

Guardians manager Terry Francona, third base coach Mike Sarbaugh and closer Emmanuel Clase were all suspended one game. White Sox manager Pedro Frifol also was suspended a game.