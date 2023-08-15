Boy, 8, dead after accidental shooting in Garfield Park
The 8-year-old was inside a home with another boy in the 3100 block of West Flournoy Street when they located a firearm, according to Chicago police.
An 8-year-old boy has died after a gun was accidentally discharged inside a Garfield Park home early Tuesday morning.
About 4:25 a.m., the 8-year-old was inside a home with another boy in the 3100 block of West Flournoy Street when they located a firearm, according to Chicago police.
The weapon was discharged once and the 8-year-old was struck in the chest, according to police.
He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was later pronounced, police said.
There were no other injuries reported and a weapon was recovered from the scene.
Area Four detectives are investigating.
Elusive aide to Madigan could be called to the witness stand in perjury trial of former chief of staff
Gun rights group files lawsuit against newly signed law aimed at ‘unsafe marketing practices’ by firearms makers and sellers
The Latest
President Joe Biden promised to reduce U.S. carbon pollution by half by 2030. We won’t reach that without even more ambitious rules than the EPA has proposed.
Retail sales rose a better-than-expected 0.7% in July from June, according to the Commerce Department.
Spain will play the Australia-England winner on Sunday in the final in Sydney.
As of 9 a.m., the missing swimmer had not yet been found.
Elusive aide to Madigan could be called to the witness stand in perjury trial of former chief of staff
Will Cousineau first testified this year in the trial of longtime Madigan confidant Michael McClain and three others in the ComEd bribery trial. Now he has been named as a witness in the trial of Tim Mapes.