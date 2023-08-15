Boy, 8, dead after accidental shooting in Garfield Park

An 8-year-old boy has died after a gun was accidentally discharged inside a Garfield Park home early Tuesday morning.

About 4:25 a.m., the boy was inside a home with another boy in the 3100 block of West Flournoy Street when they located a firearm, according to Chicago police.

The weapon was discharged once and the 8-year-old was struck in the chest, according to police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

There were no other injuries reported and a weapon was recovered from the scene.

Area 4 detectives are investigating.

