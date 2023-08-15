Boy, 8, dead after accidental shooting in Garfield Park
The boy was inside a home with another boy in the 3100 block of West Flournoy Street when they located a firearm, according to Chicago police.
An 8-year-old boy has died after a gun was accidentally discharged inside a Garfield Park home early Tuesday morning.
About 4:25 a.m., the boy was inside a home with another boy in the 3100 block of West Flournoy Street when they located a firearm, according to Chicago police.
The weapon was discharged once and the 8-year-old was struck in the chest, according to police.
He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
There were no other injuries reported and a weapon was recovered from the scene.
Area 4 detectives are investigating.
Stained glass removed from century-old church, preservationists allege, despite landmarking recommendation
The Latest
The employees have affiliated with Council 31 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, which has signed up members at other Chicago institutions.
The disaster declaration, requested by Gov. J. B. Pritzker, brings federal help to supplement local and state assistance to help cover losses stemming from the storms.
Steele posted on social media Tuesday that she is leaving the company, where she has worked since 2007.
A tree audit by the Edgewater Glen Association sparked other neighborhood block clubs to do their own surveys to identify healthy trees that should be saved.
Trevian C. Kutti, a publicist who worked with R. Kelly and Kanye West, and Stephen Cliffgard Lee, a Lutheran minister, are accused of pressuring an election worker to make false claims of voter fraud.