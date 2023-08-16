The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Ideas to revitalize State Street unveiled by Urban Land Institute-led panel

Recommendations include improving streetscapes, adding more art and light displays, creating new programs tied to major city events and periodically closing the street to vehicle traffic.

By  Kaitlin Washburn
   
A view down State Street, one of the main streets in the Loop.

The northern third of State Street would become the North Anchor Arts District, creating a consortium of downtown arts organizations that connect to public events on State Street.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times file

Revitalizing State Street should include improving streetscapes, adding more art and light displays, creating new programs tied to major city events and periodically closing the street to vehicle traffic, according to new recommendations from a city-commissioned panel.

The Urban Land Institute Chicago, in partnership with the Chicago Loop Alliance and the Department of Planning and Development, organized the panel to develop strategies to revamp the stretch of State Street between Wacker Drive and Ida B. Wells Drive.

The Urban Land Institute will share all of its recommendations Wednesday evening at the Harold Washington Library Center.

“Reclaiming State Street as Chicago’s great street, a place for world-class culture, entertainment, education, and quintessential Chicago experiences for residents and visitors alike, is essential for the vibrancy and long-term health of the downtown and the city,” said Mark Kelly, Urban Land Institute Chicago’s panel chair, in a news release about the recommendations.

The panel also suggested establishing new districts along State Street:

  • The northern third of the street would be the North Anchor Arts District, creating a consortium of downtown arts organizations that connect to public events on State Street.
  • The Center Anchor Retail District would be dedicated to strengthening businesses and supporting office and residential spaces along the middle third of the street. The panel recommends creating spaces on the street for visitors to sit and dine, working with owners to develop themed retail areas and increasing lighting and decorations for holidays and seasonal events, such as the Macy’s holiday window displays.
  • The South Anchor Civic and Educational District would situate the Harold Washington Library as a dedicated community center and incorporate ways “to support collegiate life” in and around State Street.

“The ULI Chicago panel is honored to present recommendations for the future of State Street, a street tied intimately to the rhythm of Chicago and all of its 77 community areas,” Kelly said.

ULI Chicago will host a community meeting Wednesday evening to present the recommendations. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at the Cindy Pritzker Auditorium Theater in the Harold Washington Library Center. Reserve a ticket here.

The Latest
England’s Rachel Daly and Georgia Stanway celebrate after their Women’s World Cup victory over Australia.
Soccer
England advances to Women’s World Cup final
The Lionesses moved into their first World Cup championship game with a 3-1 victory Wednesday over Australia.
By John Pye | Associated Press
 
Ryan Donovan holds his lake trout after being weighed at Park Bait and just missing the Illinois record. Provided photo
Sports
Coming up just shy of catching Illinois’ biggest lake trout
Ryan Donovan caught a lake trout just shy of the Illinois record, which was a good reason to take a look at why lakers are growing so big in Illinois waters.
By Dale Bowman
 
Harrison Ford starred in ‘The Fugitive,’ the best movie set in Chicago, Natalie Moore writes.
Columnists
Best movie set in Chicago? It’s ‘The Fugitive,’ hands down.
Chicagoans are brutal critics when our city is on the screen. One wrong intersection or misplaced neighborhood, and we turn up our noses. ‘The Fugitive,’ now celebrating its 30th anniversary, gets it right.
By Natalie Y. Moore
 
merlin_115090434.jpg
USA vs. Timothy Mapes
Five months later, former veteran lawmaker expected to take stand in another corruption trial, this one involving ex-top aide to Madigan
Former state Rep. Lou Lang is expected to be a witness “of some length” at the perjury trial of Tim Mapes.
By Jon Seidel
 
This surveillance video shows Marion Police Department confiscating computers and cellphones from the publisher and staff of the Marion County Record on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Marion, Kan. The small newspaper and the police department in Kansas are at the center of a dispute over freedom of speech that is being watched around the country after police raided the office of the local newspaper and the home of its owner and publisher. (Marion County Record via AP) ORG XMIT: KSHO101
Editorials
Kansas newspaper raids are a threat to press freedom everywhere
That a judge would sign off on a search warrant allowing the preposterous and possibly illegal raids exemplifies just how quickly the First Amendment rights of journalists can be trampled on.
By CST Editorial Board
 