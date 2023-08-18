Police continue to investigate shooting death of 8-year-old who found unsecured firearm under mattress in West Side family home

Police continue to investigate the shooting death of an 8-year-old boy who found an unsecured gun under a mattress inside his home in the Garfield Park neighborhood earlier this week.

Jacari Brown died after a gun was accidentally discharged early Tuesday morning inside a home in the 3100 block of West Flournoy Street, according to Chicago police.

Brown was with his cousin, looking for a TV remote when they found an unsecured gun under a mattress in the home, according to police reports.

His cousin tried to take the gun away from Brown when it discharged striking Brown in the chest, police reports said. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Autopsy results for the manner of death were still pending, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Police were not able to determine the owner of the firearm, according to the report.

No one has been charged in connection with the shooting, police said Friday.

