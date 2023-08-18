The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 18, 2023
Police continue to investigate shooting death of 8-year-old who found unsecured firearm under mattress in West Side family home

Jacari Brown was with his cousin, looking for a TV remote, when they found an unsecured gun under a mattress in the home, according to police reports.

By  Sophie Sherry
   
The 11th District Police Station sits across the street from 3139 W. Flournoy St., where an accidental shooting killed an 8-year-old boy Tuesday.

The 11th District Police Station across the street from 3139 W. Flournoy St. on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023 in Chicago.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Police continue to investigate the shooting death of an 8-year-old boy who found an unsecured gun under a mattress inside his home in the Garfield Park neighborhood earlier this week.

Jacari Brown died after a gun was accidentally discharged early Tuesday morning inside a home in the 3100 block of West Flournoy Street, according to Chicago police.

Brown was with his cousin, looking for a TV remote when they found an unsecured gun under a mattress in the home, according to police reports.

His cousin tried to take the gun away from Brown when it discharged striking Brown in the chest, police reports said. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Autopsy results for the manner of death were still pending, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Police were not able to determine the owner of the firearm, according to the report.

No one has been charged in connection with the shooting, police said Friday.

