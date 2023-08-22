FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Chicago Sun-Times appoints Alex Rodriguez as new politics and government editor

CHICAGO (August 22, 2023) – The Chicago Sun-Times announced that long-time Chicago journalist Alex Rodriguez has joined the Sun-Times newsroom as its new politics and government editor, returning to the paper after more than 20 years with the Chicago Tribune.

From 2016 until his departure from the Chicago Tribune, Rodriguez was a member of the Tribune’s editorial board, where he wrote and edited editorials, op-eds and columns. Before that, he was the Tribune’s nation/world editor and global connections editor, overseeing the paper’s international and national coverage.

Before his return to Chicago in August 2013, he worked as a foreign correspondent for 11 years. From 2002 to 2009, he was the Tribune’s Moscow Bureau Chief, covering the territory of what used to be the Soviet Union and focusing on the impact Vladimir Putin’s leadership had on Russia and the rest of the world. From 2009 until August, 2013, he served as the Pakistan Bureau Chief for the Los Angeles Times.

Earlier in his career, Rodriguez spent several years as a general assignment reporter at the Chicago Tribune and the Chicago Sun-Times. In 1999, he worked at the Sun-Times as the paper’s deputy metro editor. He is a graduate of Western Illinois University in Macomb, Ill.

“I”m very much looking forward to this new challenge,” Rodriguez said. “At the core of journalism in Chicago, Illinois and D.C. is government and politics. Holding politicians accountable for their actions and decisions, and government for how it spends taxpayer money, is a hallmark of Sun-Times journalism. I’m eager to be part of a team that has done that so well for so many years.”

“We’re so excited to welcome Alex, who brings a wealth of experience, news leadership and a distinctive perspective to our formidable politics and government team,” said Jennifer Kho, executive editor of the Chicago Sun-Times. “He will serve an essential role in keeping our community informed about how our government works – and how its actions affect Chicago area residents. I have every confidence in his ability to lead our team through the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, the next elections and beyond.”

Rodriguez starts in his new role at the Sun-Times in August 2023, as longtime Sun-Times politics editor Scott Fornek has taken on a new position as assistant news editor. Fornek joined the Sun-Times in 1978, covering politics for nearly three decades first as the Sun-Times’ chief political reporter and for the past 15 years as political editor.

Rodriguez’s appointment is the latest in a series of new hires and promotions in the Sun-Times’ growing newsroom. Earlier this year, the Sun-Times announced the promotion of Dave Newbart to managing editor, news, and Paul Saltzman to deputy managing editor, enterprise and investigations. Also, Kaitlyn Jakola joined the Chicago Sun-Times as editorial director, strategy and operations and Subrina Hudson was named editor of the money desk, covering business, work and consumer issues.

