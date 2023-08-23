Menu planner: White beans with lemon, fennel and avocado provide a hearty side dish

White beans with lemon, fennel and avocado

Makes 10 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

INGREDIENTS

3 cups rinsed cooked or canned cannellini beans

1 bulb fennel, trimmed and shredded

1 cup halved grape tomatoes

1/4 cup minced red onion

1/4 cup chopped flatleaf parsley

1/4 cup pitted sliced kalamata olives

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil

Coarse salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

2 diced avocados

In a large bowl, combine the beans, fennel, tomatoes, onion, parsley and olives. In a small bowl, mix the oil, lemon juice and basil to combine. Season with salt and pepper. Add the dressing to bean mixture and toss to coat. Fold in the avocado and serve immediately. (Adapted from “Vegetarian Cooking at Home With the Culinary Institute of America,” Katherine Polenz; Wiley Publishing, 2012.)

Per serving: 187 calories, 5 grams protein, 12 grams fat (54% calories from fat), 1.6 grams saturated fat, 18 grams carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 112 milligrams sodium, 7 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.

Roasted zucchini with almonds and olives

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 10 minutes; standing time: 5 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS

5 medium zucchini

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 clove minced garlic

2 tablespoons pimento-stuffed green olives, chopped coarsely

1/4 cup whole almonds, chopped coarsely

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Using a vegetable peeler, slice zucchini lengthwise into long, thin strips and put into medium bowl. Add salt and toss. Let sit for 5 minutes. Add oil, garlic, olives and almonds; toss lightly. Arrange in a single layer on an ungreased baking sheet and bake 20 minutes. Serve immediately.

Per serving: 161 calories, 5 grams protein, 13 grams fat (66% calories from fat), 1.6 grams saturated fat, 10 grams carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 371 milligrams sodium, 3 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.

Mediterranean steak with asparagus and tomato orzo

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 20 to 25 minutes, plus orzo

INGREDIENTS

1 boneless beef top sirloin steak, cut 1-inch thick (about 1 1/2 pounds)

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Coarse salt to taste

1/3 cup lower-sodium beef broth

1/3 cup dry red wine

1 1/2 cups diced plum tomatoes

4 teaspoons capers

3 cloves minced garlic

1 cup orzo pasta

1/2 pound asparagus, cut into 1-inch pieces

Press pepper evenly onto steak. Heat a large, nonstick skillet on medium until hot. Place steak in skillet; cook 12 to 16 minutes for medium-rare to medium-doneness, turning occasionally. Add salt to taste. Remove from skillet; keep warm. Add broth and wine to skillet; increase heat to medium-high. Cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes or until browned bits attached to skillet are dissolved. Add tomatoes, capers and garlic; cook and stir 6 to 7 minutes or until thickened. Meanwhile, cook pasta according to directions. Add asparagus during last 3 minutes of cooking time. Drain. Toss with half the tomato mixture. Carve steak crosswise into slices. Serve steak over pasta. Spoon remaining tomato mixture over steak.

Per serving: 404 calories, 41 grams protein, 8 grams fat (17% calories from fat), 2.7 grams saturated fat, 38 grams carbohydrate, 90 milligrams cholesterol, 173 milligrams sodium, 3 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.

Southwestern chicken and barley soup

Heat 2 teaspoons canola oil in a large saucepan on medium. Add 2 cups chopped onion; cook 7 minutes or until softened. Add 2 (14-ounce) cans fat-free chicken broth and 2 cups water; bring to boil. Stir in 1 cup quick-cooking barley and 1 tablespoon chili powder; simmer 5 minutes. Add 4 cups frozen mixed corn, green beans and peas (or any vegetable mixture); cover and simmer 5 minutes or until veggies are tender. Stir in 3 to 4 cups shredded leftover chicken, 2 (10-ounce) cans diced tomatoes and green chiles and 1/2 cup chopped cilantro; heat through. (Adapted from Woman’s Day magazine.)

Layered black bean and tortilla bake

Heat oven to 400 degrees. In a medium bowl, combine 1 (15-ounce) can rinsed reduced-sodium black beans, 1 (8-ounce) can rinsed corn and 1 (10-ounce) can drained mild diced tomatoes and green chiles. In an 8-by-8-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray, place 1 cup lightly crushed tortilla chips (baked or regular) and half the bean mixture. Repeat layer. Top with 1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese. Bake 20 to 25 minutes, or until cheese melts and casserole is heated through. Serve with a chopped lettuce salad.

S’more sundaes

For one sundae, sprinkle the bottom of a sundae dish with crushed graham crackers. Top with 1 small scoop of fat-free chocolate ice cream. Sprinkle with 1/4 cup miniature marshmallows and more graham cracker crumbs. Top with another small scoop of ice cream; drizzle with warm chocolate syrup and more marshmallows.