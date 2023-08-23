CTA rider’s Snapchat of ‘uniquely dressed’ suspect leads to murder charges in Uptown stabbing: prosecutors

The “bizarre” outfit worn by a 26-year-old man helped authorities identify him as a suspect in the fatal stabbing of a homeless man in an Uptown neighborhood baseball field earlier this summer, prosecutors said.

Anthony Colone, charged with first-degree murder, appeared in court Wednesday, where a Cook County judge denied bail.

Edward Harold Schultz was attacked July 14, about 5:30 a.m. in the 4400 block of North Marine Drive. Schultz, 65, suffered stab wounds to his head and neck and died of multiple sharp force injuries, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. The death of Schultz, of the 700 block of West Gordon Terrace, was ruled a homicide.

A motive was not made clear in court for the brutal attack of Schultz, who prosecutors said was homeless.

On July 13, Colone — wearing a suit jacket, a Hawaiian shirt, dark gloves, white shorts, a Darth Vader watch on his wrist, a gas mask over his face and a bike helmet — was aboard a CTA train when a commuter noticed him and the knives in one of the bags he was carrying, prosecutors said. The commuter began taking a Snapchat of Colone and following him.

In response, Colone pulled out a staple gun and waved it at the commuter, who then “calmed down” Colone by complimenting him on his Darth Vader watch, prosecutors said. A small portion of Colone’s “distinctive tattoos” were also visible.

The incident was captured on CTA video as well as on the commuter’s Snapchat video, prosecutors said.

Early the next morning, Colone, who was wearing the same outfit and carrying the dark bags, was seen on video walking with Schultz into Clarendon Park near the Marine Drive address.

It was the last time the victim was seen alive.

Less than 15 minutes after the two were seen on video entering the park, Colone was seen leaving the park and walking to a CTA station alone and without portions of his outfit, including the gas mask and bike helmet, according to prosecutors. Colone took off his shorts, which had large red stains on them, video footage showed.

Within the hour of Colone taking a train downtown, Schultz’s body was found, prosecutors said. Officers found a gas mask and bike helmet near the victim’s body, along with broken blades and knives.

Later that morning, police responded to a call of a man flashing kids in a park, and found Colone, still wearing the Hawaiian shirt. He was taken to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation, and several drugs were found in his system, prosecutors said. While at the hospital, Colone admitted to killing someone, prosecutors said.

Colone has a history of mental health issues and drug use, according to his mother, who identified him on surveillance footage, prosecutors said.

The commuter who encountered Colone positively identified the Darth Vader watch and gas mask recovered in Clarendon Park as items he had seen Colone wearing.

On the day of the stabbing, Colone was in violation of a mental health probation sentence for case involving an aggravated battery against a police officer, according to prosecutors.

Colone, of the 1000 block of West Lawrence Avenue, is due back in court on Sept. 12.