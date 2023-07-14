The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 14, 2023
Man fatally stabbed near Uptown baseball diamond

The victim, who police say is 64, suffered stab wounds to the head and neck about 5:30 a.m.

By  Rosemary Sobol
   
A man in his 60s was fatally stabbed in a baseball field along Marine Drive in Uptown early Friday.

Police found the victim about 5:30 a.m. in the 4400 block of North Marine Drive. He suffered stab wounds to his head and neck and was dead on the scene, according to police.

The man’s name was not immediately available and no arrests have been made.

