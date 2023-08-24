Man in critical condition after being pulled from lake near Ohio Street Beach
The man, 22, was recovered from the lake in the 600 block of North Lake Shore Drive and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.
A man was rescued from Lake Michigan near Ohio Street Beach on Thursday evening.
Officials responded to the area in the 600 block of North Lake Shore Drive for a report of a person in the water and pulled a 22-year-old man from the lake, Chicago fire officials said.
He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, officials said.
No other information was available.
