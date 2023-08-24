The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 24, 2023
Chicago News Metro/State

Man in critical condition after being pulled from lake near Ohio Street Beach

The man, 22, was recovered from the lake in the 600 block of North Lake Shore Drive and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.

Sun-Times stock photo

A man was rescued from Lake Michigan near Ohio Street Beach on Thursday evening. 

Officials responded to the area in the 600 block of North Lake Shore Drive for a report of a person in the water and pulled a 22-year-old man from the lake, Chicago fire officials said.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, officials said.

No other information was available. 

Next Up In News
Chicago sues Kia, Hyundai over ‘car theft crisis’
Chicago’s unhoused endure latest heat wave: ‘This is one of the worst’
Ex-top aide to Madigan found guilty of perjury and attempted obstruction of justice
Migrants returned to controversial police stations as crisis intensifies
Pro’s hole-in-one scores a full-ride scholarship for Northwest Side caddie
Giuliani turns himself in on Georgia 2020 election charges after bond is set at $150,000
The Latest
A complaint filed by the city of Chicago against Kia and Hyundai alleges the automakers failed to equip cars sold in the U.S. with anti-theft technology that other carmakers have made standard. More than 8,000 Kias and Hyundais were stolen in Chicago last year, the mayor’s office said.
Crime
Chicago sues Kia, Hyundai over ‘car theft crisis’
The complaint alleges Kia and Hyundai failed to equip their U.S. cars with anti-theft technology after a surge in thefts sparked by videos on TikTok and YouTube showing how to steal cars without keys.
By Tom Schuba
 
Drew Smyly #11 of the Chicago Cubs throws a first inning pitch against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on August 22, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan.
Cubs
Cubs plan to move Drew Smyly back to bullpen
The Cubs have options to fill Smyly’s spot in the rotation, including lefty prospect Jordan Wicks.
By Maddie Lee
 
On the second day of a record-breaking heatwave in the Chicago area, Jeffery Holiday, 60, who has lived in a tent on Lower Wacker Drive for about 8 months, receives cold bottled water and free supplies, such as sandwiches and socks, from The Night Ministry’s street medicine van, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.
News
Chicago’s unhoused endure latest heat wave: ‘This is one of the worst’
The Night Ministry, in a van with a nurse practitioner and three staff members, made the rounds on one of the hottest days of the year. They made sure the people who live on the streets had essentials to survive.
By David Struett
 
561A3000.jpg
USA vs. Timothy Mapes
Ex-top aide to Madigan found guilty of perjury and attempted obstruction of justice
Tim Mapes was found guilty of lying on multiple occasions when he appeared before a grand jury on March 31, 2021. The jury also convicted him of trying to block an aggressive criminal investigation of his old boss, Michael Madigan, Illinois’ once-powerful former House speaker.
By Jon Seidel
 
Denver Broncos v San Francisco 49ers
Bears
Would QB Trey Lance make sense as a Bears backup?
Adding Lance would create a circus where there need not be one
By Patrick Finley
 