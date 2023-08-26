Horoscope for Saturday, August 26, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Sagittarius into Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is an excellent day for important discussions with bosses and authority figures, especially related to your job or your health. Behind-the-scenes help might be forthcoming. No matter how ninja you are, others will know what you’re doing.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Move ahead with plans you might have been nurturing because this is a practical day to deal with the details of planning either a trip, or something related to further education, medicine or the law. Listen to the advice of someone older or more experienced.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is an excellent day to deal with banking functions, inheritances and anything to do with shared property, taxes and debt because discussions with others will flow smoothly. Furthermore, people who are in power will be supportive to you. Family members will be on board with your ideas. Nice!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

A serious discussion with a partner or close friend will be practical and enjoyable. This is an excellent day to discuss important issues and make plans for the future, including travel plans or something to do with courses and education. You will welcome friendly conversations with others.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Business and finance are favored today along with anything related to your job. Someone older or more experienced might have financial advice for you. This is a good day to deal with banking matters as well as your own personal wealth or possessions.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a lovely day! A discussion with someone older or wiser might prove to be helpful to you, especially related to your kids, sports, social events or a planned vacation. Make plans to socialize and enjoy the company of others either later today or tomorrow.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Family discussions will go well today. Quite likely, an older family member will have some positive input. You might need to research some information from the past in order to implement current plans. Enjoy the company of creative, artistic people.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is the perfect day to enjoy schmoozing with friends and interacting with clubs, groups and organizations because your persuasive powers are excellent. You might teach or give advice, especially about sports, kids and future social events. You make an excellent impression on others today.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You’re in the driver’s seat today, especially when it comes to financial matters or issues related to earnings, shopping or handling your possessions. You might spend money or buy something to help secure your home base or to help a family member.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today and tomorrow the moon is in your sign (as it is for 2 1/2 days every month). When this occurs, although it tends to heighten your emotions, it also slightly improves your good fortune. This means conversations with others, especially about further education, legal matters, travel and learning will go well.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Discussions with friends, especially a female acquaintance, will be warm and friendly today. It’s a good day to discuss practical matters, fundraising and how to spend a specific amount of money. Others will cooperate with your desire to set some goals for the future.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a wonderful day for practical as well as friendly discussions with partners, spouses and friends. You will also be skilled at speaking to members of the general public or dealing with groups and organizations. Be open to listening to the advice of anyone who is older or more experienced. (You don’t have to reinvent the wheel.)

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Melissa McCarthy (1970) shares your birthday. You are focused, determined, hard-working and disciplined. In fact, you tend to be a perfectionist. This is a year of change for you. Expect increased freedom and exciting shifts, which means you must be flexible. Seek out new opportunities. Trust your intuition. Travel is likely.

