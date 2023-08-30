The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Horoscope for Wednesday, August 30, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

After 10 AM EDT today (7 AM PDT) there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions today. The Full Moon peaks in Pisces at 9:36 PM EDT (6:36 PM PDT).

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You might experience some genuine stress at work today because of the energy of the Full Moon combined with Mercury retrograde. Do your best to be patient with coworkers and customers. Likewise, be extra aware of everything related to your pet, as well as your health.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a stressful day for romance. Parents might also find this to be a stressful day dealing with their kids because of the Full Moon energy. Everyone will be more emotional than usual, which might lead to hissy fits and meltdowns. Patience and tolerance will save you.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today you might feel pulled between the demands of home and family versus the demands of your career or your public reputation. This is due to the energy of today’s Full Moon. You cannot ignore the demands of home and family, especially those of a parent. Good luck.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Pay attention to everything you say and do because this is an accident-prone day for you. An accident doesn’t have to happen but it might if you are emotionally distracted, which is possible due to the energy of today’s Full Moon. Slow down and take it easy.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Financial squabbles or disagreements about ownership as well as responsibilities might arise today. This is a tricky day because this particular Full Moon is also lined up with Mercury retrograde. Issues from the past can’t be ignored.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today the only Full Moon opposite your sign all year is taking place, which will likely create tension between you and spouses, partners and close friends. This might also be related to the fact that ex-spouses and partners are back on the scene. Stay mellow.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Hidden tension might affect your job today. It might also affect your health or something to do with a pet. Basically, something is going on behind the scenes, possibly related to the past, that is creating some angst in your life. Take a step back. Take a breath. You can deal with this.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Romance is in the toilet today. People are too emotional and possibly jealous of old flames or past situations. Don’t let your emotions cloud judgment and reason. Be patient with kids and be patient with social situations that might suddenly go sideways.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Despite the demands of home and family, you can’t ignore the demands of your career and your public reputation today, especially if you’re dealing with bosses and authority figures from your past. Cope as best you can. Be patient with everyone including yourself.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Warning: this is an accident-prone day for you so pay attention to everything you say and do. Slow down and be aware of what you’re doing. Think before you speak. Act with discipline and you will have no regrets.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Financial problems might come to a head today due to the energy of the Full Moon. Very possibly, this is about old issues related to inheritances, shared property, taxes or debt. This could be an opportunity to finish something. If so, use it!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today the only Full Moon in your sign all year is taking place, which could create increased tension when dealing with those who are closest to you - dear friends, partners and spouses. (This might relate to people from your past who are back on the scene?) Possibly, friction is simply related to heightened emotions. Stay chill.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Cameron Diaz (1972) shares your birthday. You are a leader who get things done because you know how to delegate. You are organized and proficient. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means it’s time to give up anyone or anything that is holding you back. Clear the decks!

