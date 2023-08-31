Horoscope for Thursday, August 31, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Be open to new and different opportunities to boost your earnings, because they exist. It might be something different from what you had anticipated, but hey, you are the pioneer of the zodiac, and you love to tackle something new. Do your homework but wait until October to act. (Mercury retrograde.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a fortunate day for you. In particular, you will enjoy touching base with friends and interacting with members of clubs, groups and organizations. Someone unusual might entertain you. Or perhaps, they will make an unusual suggestion? Not a boring day.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Someone in authority might surprise you with an interesting offer today? Although it’s unexpected and perhaps unusual, it could expand your world and perhaps increase your wealth. Check things out. However, if it is a major new venture, it will be wise to wait until the beginning of October to initiate something new.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is an excellent day to discuss travel plans or opportunities in publishing, the media, medicine and the law. You might suddenly decide to take a course or do some training in an unusual field? Basically, you want to expand your experience of the world.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is an excellent day for important discussions about how to divide or share something. Perhaps you’re dealing with estates, inheritances, or shared property? It’s also a good day to try something different with a banking product. Whatever you do might profit you in the future.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a marvelous day to schmooze with others. In particular, you will be attracted to characters and people who are unusual. Perhaps a spouse, partner or friend will introduce you to someone very interesting? You might discuss travel or legal matters.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Work-related travel might be fun today. It might happen at the last moment or there might be something unusual about it? In fact, something unusual and different is very likely to happen related to your work, your health or even your pet. Fear not, because whatever it is will delight you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Accept all invitations to socialize and party today because this is a wonderful day to talk to others. You will enjoy playful activities with kids, the arts, musical performances, special times with friends and sports events. An element of excitement is in the air!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Stock the fridge so that you can spontaneously entertain at home, which is what might happen today. You might impulsively invite people over? Or without your knowing, family and friends might arrive at your door? Be on the lookout for unusual real estate deals.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is an upbeat, exciting day! Your sense of optimism is strong; plus, you’re full of big ideas! If you can fit in a short trip, this will please you. You will definitely enjoy socializing with others, especially people from other cultures or different countries. Enjoy your day!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Look for ways to boost your income today, because they exist. This could be related to a family business or perhaps to a real estate situation. You might even be involved with people from another culture or country. Stay light on your feet so that you can act fast.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a wonderful day for you because the moon is in your sign dancing beautifully with lucky Jupiter and unpredictable Uranus. This makes you fortunate and also subject to impulsive ideas and moves and spontaneous decisions. But one thing is certain: You want to have fun!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress, singer Sara Ramirez (1975) shares your birthday. You are energetic, enthusiastic and fun! You have a knack for making things look easy. This year is the beginning of a nine-year cycle, which means it’s time to be courageous and flexible so that you can entertain new directions and new ideas. Be ready to open any door!

