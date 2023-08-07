QUIZ: Name that Chicago beach

Are you ready for a beach-off, Chicago?

Like Ken, whose job in this summer’s “Barbie” movie is “actually … it’s just beach.”

Chicagoans, too, love to beach.

All summer long, beaches are a favorite spot to enjoy the sun in Chicago. Whether it’s beach volleyball, riding a bicycle on a lakefront trail, sitting on the rocks overlooking the lake or just relaxing with a drink in the sun, the shores of Lake Michigan offer a welcome respite from daily life.

Do you love your North Ave. Beach? Are you Rainbow Beach die-hard? Do you spend every weekend at Hollywood Beach? Chicagoans may debate which beach is their favorite. However, only true experts, can identify one beach from another.

Can you comb through the details to recognize these 10 Chicago beaches from a recent photo from the Chicago Sun-Times photo archives? Best of luck!

