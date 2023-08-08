Menu planner: Treat the family with Asian beef salad

Simple Asian beef salad

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes; marinating time: 30 minutes to 2 hours

Cooking time: 2 to 6 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 pound beef sirloin tip steaks, cut 1/8 to 1/4 inch thick

1/2 cup prepared Asian-style dressing

3 cloves garlic, minced

8 cups mixed greens

2 tablespoons chopped dry-roasted peanuts or wasabi green peas

Stack beef steaks; cut lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1-inch-wide strips. Combine 2 tablespoons dressing, garlic and beef in medium bowl. Cover and marinate in refrigerator 30 minutes to 2 hours. Heat large, nonstick skillet on medium-high. Add half the beef; stir-fry 1 to 3 minutes or until outside surface of beef is no longer pink. (Do not overcook.) Remove from skillet. Repeat with remaining beef. Using slotted spoon, add beef to salad greens. Add remaining 6 tablespoons dressing; toss to coat. Sprinkle with peanuts or peas.

Per serving: 231 calories, 25 grams protein, 11 grams fat (42% calories from fat), 2.7 grams saturated fat, 10 grams carbohydrate, 56 milligrams cholesterol, 312 milligrams sodium, 3 grams fiber.

Carb count: 0.5.

Lentil pasta with no-cook tomato sauce

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes; marinating time: 4 to 6 hours

Cooking time: for the pasta

INGREDIENTS

6 medium tomatoes (heirloom or homegrown are best), coarsely chopped

2 large cloves garlic, minced

15 to 20 leaves fresh basil, cut into ribbons, plus more for garnish

1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil

Splash of balsamic vinegar

Coarse salt and pepper to taste

Freshly grated Parmesan cheese for garnish, if desired

8 ounces lentil pasta

In a large, serving bowl, place tomatoes, garlic, basil, oil and vinegar. Stir until all ingredients are well-mixed. Cover; marinate 4 to 6 hours at room temperature. Add salt and pepper to taste. Prepare pasta according to directions just before serving.

NOTE: Marinating for 4 hours is ideal for best flavor, but if you don’t have the time, enjoy immediately.

Per serving: 386 calories, 14 grams protein, 20 grams fat (45% calories from fat), 2.6 grams saturated fat, 42 grams carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 10 milligrams sodium, 13 grams fiber.

Carb count: 3.

Fiery island pineapple pork chops

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: less than 15 minutes

INGREDIENTS

4 boneless pork chops (1/2 inch thick)

4 teaspoons Jamaican jerk seasoning

1/3 cup hot pepper jelly

2 tablespoons pineapple juice

1 teaspoon minced fresh ginger

4 fresh pineapple rings (cored, 1/2 inch thick)

Coat chops with jerk seasoning; set aside for 5 minutes. Meanwhile, microwave jelly, pineapple juice and ginger on high (100% power) 30 to 60 seconds or until jelly is melted. Grill pork on medium-high 5 to 6 minutes per side, turning once. Baste frequently with jelly glaze. During last 3 minutes of grilling, place pineapple rings on grill. Baste with jelly mixture. Grill pineapple until heated through. Serve chops with pineapple.

Per serving: 274 calories, 28 grams protein, 8 grams fat (25% calories from fat), 2.2 grams saturated fat, 23 grams carbohydrate, 86 milligrams cholesterol, 388 milligrams sodium, 1 gram fiber.

Carb count: 1.5.

Tex-Mex chicken fingers

Mix 1 1/2 cups finely crushed baked tortilla chips and 1 teaspoon cumin on waxed paper. Beat 1 egg in a shallow bowl with a fork until frothy. Cut 8 chicken tenders (1 pound) in half lengthwise. Dip in egg, then tortilla chip coating. Heat 1 1/2 tablespoons canola oil in a large, nonstick skillet on medium-high. Add chicken; cook, turning as needed, 4 minutes or until golden and cooked through. Meanwhile, make dipping sauce by mixing 3/4 cup taco sauce, 1/4 cup reduced-fat sour cream and 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro; serve with chicken.

Broiled catfish

Top the fish with melted fish and mushroom topper: Heat 1 tablespoon canola oil in a large, nonstick skillet on medium-high. Add 8 ounces sliced white button mushrooms, 8 ounces sliced cremini mushrooms, 1 medium chopped onion, 3/4 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves and 3/4 teaspoon pepper. Cook, stirring frequently, 6 to 8 minutes or until lightly browned and moisture evaporates. Transfer to a medium bowl; stir in 1 cup coarsely shredded Swiss or Emmentaler cheese and 1/4 cup pitted sliced Kalamata olives. Season to taste with coarse salt. Serve over catfish.