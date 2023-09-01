The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 1, 2023
TRIATHALON_082823_16_01.JPG

Athletes run on the Lakefront Trail during the 2023 Chicago Triathlon, Sunday, Aug. 27. Organizers canceled the swim portion due to dangerous waves.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Photography News Chicago

Picture Chicago: 21 of the best Sun-Times photos from this week in news

Two women were struck by bullets inside Guaranteed Rate Field during a White Sox game, first lady Jill Biden visited Chicago in an event aimed to highlight the Biden administration’s support of organized labor, and athletes competed in the 2023 Chicago Triathlon.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Chicago police officers stand outside Guaranteed Rate Field after a shooting took place at the stadium during the Chicago White Sox games against the Oakland Athletic’s, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Chicago police officers keep watch outside Guaranteed Rate Field after a shooting took place inside the stadium during the Chicago White Sox game against the Oakland Athletics, Friday, Aug. 25.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Delilah Bennem, 1, laughs while her mom Endia Williams, who works as an eligibility specialist at The Lactation Network and as a doula on the side, lifts her into the air while Bennem’s dad Joseph Bennem watches during Latch and Stroll, a resource fair organized by the Chicago South Side Birthing Center in honor of Black Breastfeeding Week at Russell Square Park in the South Chicago neighborhood, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Delilah Bennem, 1, laughs with her mom Endia Williams, who works as an eligibility specialist at The Lactation Network and as a doula on the side, while Bennem’s dad, Joseph Bennem, watches during Latch and Stroll, a resource fair organized by the Chicago South Side Birthing Center in honor of Black Breastfeeding Week at Russell Square Park in South Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 26. The event, which featured vendors, workshops and children’s activities, aims to shed light on the “disparities of breastfeeding rates in Black communities and to uplift the people and organizations providing resources and support to families and their little ones,” according to a press release.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields #1 takes the snap during the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills in a preseason game at Soldier Field, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields takes the snap during the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills in a preseason game at Soldier Field, Saturday, Aug. 26.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Educators with the Chicago High School of the Arts picket outside the school after they announced a strike deadline, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Educators with the Chicago High School of the Arts picket outside the school after they announced a strike deadline, Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Ang Gardner, a walkie production assistant at Chicago P.D., sits at Wicker Park, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. Gardner is among staff set production assistants who have been unemployed due to the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes and received $1,500 in donations in August from actors and other production crew members who pitched in. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Ang Gardner, a walkie production assistant at Chicago P.D., sits at Wicker Park, Friday, Aug. 25. Gardner is among staff set production assistants who have been unemployed due to the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes and received $1,500 in donations in August from actors and other production crew members who pitched in.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Athletes race by on the bike leg of the 2023 Chicago Triathlon, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Athletes compete in the bike leg of the 2023 Chicago Triathlon, Sunday, Aug. 27.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Chicago Fire Department and Chicago Police Department personnel salute the ambulance delivering CFD Lt. Kevin Ward’s body to the Cook County medical examiner’s office, Tuesday, Aug. 29. Ward, 59, died at Loyola Medical Center, where he was taken from the fire on Aug. 11 in the 8300 block of West Balmoral Avenue.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Doris Lewis a community member, attempts to shout down a speaker during an emergency community meeting at The Promontory in Hyde Park, about using the Lakeshore Hotel as a migrant shelter again, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Doris Lewis attempts to shout down a speaker during an emergency community meeting, about using the Lakeshore Hotel as a migrant shelter, at The Promontory in Hyde Park, Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Bella Garcia (right), froSkate’s merchandise and programming manager, and Sam Chuprevich skate on a pump track during froSkate’s meetup at Big Marsh Park, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Bella Garcia (right), froSkate’s merchandise and programming manager, and Sam Chuprevich skate on a pump track during froSkate’s meetup at Big Marsh Park, Saturday, Aug. 26. The group, which “exists to provide inclusive experiences, resources and equity for the BIPOC, non-traditional skateboarding community” and centers trans, queer, gender non-conforming and non-binary folks, according to their website, hosts monthly meet-ups in the summer. “Falling is easier with friends,” said Trina Rager, who manages the group’s social media and said that it instills a sense of community.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Chicago Police officers take a look at a silver Hyundai sedan inside the scene where 2 people were shot, including a 4-year-old boy, in the 6500 block of S. Blackstone Ave. in the Woodlawn neighborhood, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Chicago police officers take a look at a silver Hyundai sedan after two people were shot, including a 4-year-old boy, in the 6500 block of South Blackstone Avenue in Woodlawn, Thursday, Aug. 31.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Chicago Bears fullback Robert Burns scores a 5-yard touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills in a preseason game at Soldier Field, Saturday, Aug. 26.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chicago Bears fullback Robert Burns #45 celebrates with teammates after scoring a 5-yard touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills in a preseason game at Soldier Field, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chicago Bears fullback Robert Burns celebrates with teammates after scoring a 5-yard touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills in a preseason game at Soldier Field, Saturday, Aug. 26.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A person works inside the new Amazon SIL 4 facility in the Humboldt Park neighborhood during a media tour, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. The new facility, which is set to open in September, is for sub same day orders. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A person works inside the new Amazon SIL 4 facility in Humboldt Park during a media tour, Wednesday, Aug. 23. The new facility, which is set to open in September, is for sub same-day orders.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

From left to right, Matasha Lewis, Lashana Lewis, and Nicole Lewis speak to the press after a hearing and sentencing for Anthony Villa at the Cook County Courthouse, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

(From left) Sisters Matasha, Lashana and Nicole Lewis speak to reporters in the lobby of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse following a hearing at which Alexander Villa was sentenced to life in prison for the 2011 murder of their brother, Chicago police officer Clifton Lewis Monday, Aug. 28.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Lashana Lewis and Nicole Lewis hold hands during a press conference after a hearing and sentencing for Anthony Villa at the Cook County Courthouse, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Sisters Lashana and Nicole Lewis hold hands as they speak to reporters in the lobby of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse following a hearing at which Alexander Villa was sentenced to life in prison for the 2011 murder of their brother, Chicago police officer Clifton Lewis Monday, Aug. 28.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Waclaw Kalata, 63, watches floors move by as he manually operates an elevator in the Fine Arts Building on South Michigan Avenue, Monday, Aug. 28.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson walks in front of Gov. J.B. Pritzker during a press conference at 33 W. Monroe St. in the Loop, where officials and business leaders called on the Biden administration to expand work authorizations for new and old immigrants in hopes of addressing the labor shortage in Illinois and other states experiencing workforce shortages, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Mayor Brandon Johnson walks in front of Gov. J.B. Pritzker during a press conference in the Loop, where officials and business leaders called on the Biden administration to expand work authorizations for new and old immigrants in hopes of addressing the labor shortage in Illinois and other states experiencing workforce shortages, Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

First lady Jill Biden greets members of the Chicago Federation of Labor and supporters at McCormick Place in an event aimed to highlight the Biden administration’s support of organized labor, Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Family members who lost loved ones from overdosing listen as State Rep. La Shawn Ford speaks at an End Overdose Now Illinois Rally and Resource Fair at Federal Plaza, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Family members who lost loved ones from overdosing listen as State Rep. La Shawn Ford speaks at an End Overdose Now Illinois rally and resource fair at Federal Plaza, Monday, Aug. 28.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Mayor Brandon Johnson walks with Nilda Esparza, Logan Square Chamber of Commerce, through the Logan Square Farmers Market, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Mayor Brandon Johnson walks through the Logan Square Farmers Market with Nilda Esparza, of the Logan Square Chamber of Commerce, Sunday, Aug. 27. Esparza, concerned about the safety of vendors and shoppers, had planned to cancel the market, having failed to secure a city permit to shut Logan Boulevard down. With Johnson’s help the permit was approved.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

