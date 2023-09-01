Picture Chicago: 21 of the best Sun-Times photos from this week in news
Two women were struck by bullets inside Guaranteed Rate Field during a White Sox game, first lady Jill Biden visited Chicago in an event aimed to highlight the Biden administration’s support of organized labor, and athletes competed in the 2023 Chicago Triathlon.
The Latest
Man acquitted in nearly 30-year-old West Side murder case tied to ex-detective accused of misconduct
Jurors found Bernard Williams, 44, not guilty after only a few hours of deliberations in his retrial on murder and aggravated battery charges Thursday evening.
The 30-mile loop runs from the Museum of Science and Industry to West Bryn Mawr Avenue.
Big Game Hunting: Week 1 picks for Toledo-Illinois, Northern Illinois-Boston College, Ohio State-Indiana, Northwestern-Rutgers and more.
The Bears should be an improved team with the additions of DJ Moore, Tremaine Edmunds, Darnell Wright and others — with a chance for a big leap to the playoffs in a wide-open NFC North. But there’s a long way to go after a preseason filled with uncertainty.
Terminally ill or medically incapacitated prisoners can apply for early release. But the Illinois Prisoner Review Board has denied twice as many requests as it OK’d — and seven prisoners died months after their applications were rejected, an Injustice Watch / WBEZ investigation found.