Picture Chicago: 21 of the best Sun-Times photos from this week in news

Delilah Bennem, 1, laughs with her mom Endia Williams, who works as an eligibility specialist at The Lactation Network and as a doula on the side, while Bennem’s dad, Joseph Bennem, watches during Latch and Stroll, a resource fair organized by the Chicago South Side Birthing Center in honor of Black Breastfeeding Week at Russell Square Park in South Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 26. The event, which featured vendors, workshops and children’s activities, aims to shed light on the “disparities of breastfeeding rates in Black communities and to uplift the people and organizations providing resources and support to families and their little ones,” according to a press release.