Toddler among 2 hurt in Woodlawn shooting

Two people were hurt, including a child, in a shooting Thursday afternoon in Woodlawn on the South Side.

The shooting happened in the 1500 block of East 65th Street, according to Chicago fire officials and police.

One person was transported by Chicago fire officials while the child, possibly a 3-year-old boy, was brought into the hospital by Chicago police, Chicago fire spokesman Larry Merritt said.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

