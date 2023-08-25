The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 26, 2023
2 shot during White Sox Game at Guaranteed Rate Field, video shows; unclear if bullets came from outside stadium

Stadium footage showed confusion in the left field bleachers after the shooting, which happened around the third inning. Security cleared people out of the section — but the game was completed despite the active crime scene.

By  Kade Heather
 Updated  
Chicago White Sox fans leave Guaranteed Rate Field as police respond to a shooting that took place at the stadium, wounding 2 people, during the Chicago White Sox games against the Oakland Athletic’s, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Two women were wounded in a shooting Friday night at Guaranteed Rate Field as the White Sox played the Oakland Athletics — a game that carried on for more than an hour with an active crime scene in the left-field bleachers.

Video of the incident provided by the team showed confusion — but no chaos — near Section 161 after the attendees were hit by bullets about 7:30 p.m., according to Chicago police and Sox officials.

The team said it was “unclear to investigators whether the shots were fired from outside or inside the ballpark.”

Fans look toward the ground in the moments after two people were hit by gunfire inside Guaranteed Rate Field during the White Sox game on Friday evening.

Fans in the center of this frame look toward the ground in the moments after two people were hit by gunfire inside Guaranteed Rate Field during the White Sox game on Friday evening.

Screenshot from video provided by Chicago White Sox

A 42-year-old woman was hit in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, police said in a statement released hours after the shooting. A 26-year-old woman declined medical attention for a graze wound to the abdomen. 

The game wrapped up shortly before 9 p.m., or nearly 90 minutes after officers responded to the shooting. The team reported 21,906 people were in attendance.

“At no time was it believed there was an active threat,” police said.

Chicago police officers stand outside Guaranteed Rate Field after a shooting that took place at the stadium, wounding 2 people, during the Chicago White Sox game against the Oakland Athletics, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Sox officials said “this incident did not involve an altercation of any kind,” and stadium video “does not indicate any activity prior to the injuries.”

“The White Sox are thinking of the victims at this time and wishing them a speedy recovery,” the team said. 

A one-minute video clip released by the team shows a group near the aisle of a crowded Section 161, with one person first standing up and looking toward the ground, and then others doing the same. Other fans then flag down security. 

The ballpark atmosphere doesn’t skip a beat otherwise, the video shows, with most others in the area showing no reaction. Two children can be seen hopping up the steps nearby moments before the two victims apparently were hit. 

Fans later told reporters outside the ballpark that the shooting happened around the third inning, then security cleared people out of the section and the game continued.

Those in the stadium were told that a post-game concert by rappers Vanilla Ice and Tone Loc was canceled “due to technical issues.”

A message on the main scoreboard at Guaranteed Rate Field announces the cancellation of an 90s concert that was to feature Vanilla Ice, Tone Loc, and Rob Base after a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Oakland Athletics, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

AP Photos

Many on social media slammed the team for continuing play as detectives investigated a shooting that happened not far from the Sox bullpen.

“They just kept playing like nothing happened?” one person posted on twitter.com

“[H]ow do you continue to let the fans be around and finish the game?” another asked, saying fan and player “safety should be the first thing that is important.”

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Area One Detective Division at (312) 747-8380, or submit an anonymous tip through CPDTIP.com.

Contributing: Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere, Tom Schuba

Chicago police SWAT officers walk towards their vehicle after a shooting took place at the stadium during the Chicago White Sox game against the Oakland Athletics, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

