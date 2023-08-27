Chicago Triathlon swim portion canceled for ‘unfavorable swim conditions’

The Chicago Triathlon’s swim portion was canceled Sunday due to bad weather.

“Due to unfavorable swim conditions and a beach hazard issued by the City of Chicago, today’s swim has been cancelled,” organizers said in an email to participants early Sunday.

Lake Michigan’s shore has been under alert for “large waves and dangerous currents,” according to the National Weather Service. Waves of 3 to 6 feet were expected, forecasters said.

Instead of swimming, Sprint and International race participants will compete in the duathlon consisting of a run-bike-run option, organizers said in the email.

The race will still begin in the “swim start” area on the lakefront path next to Lake Shore Drive and Balbo Avenue, with runners heading north to the transition area to retrieve their bikes.

Related Triathlon training program aims to level playing field for young Chicagoans

The International race was set to begin at 6 a.m. Sprint distance participants will begin at 8:10 a.m.

Before the swim was canceled, the international triathlon was set to be a 0.93-mile swim, 24.8-mile bike ride and 6.2-mile run. Instead of the swim portion, athletes will run 0.75 before getting on their bikes.

About 6,000 people are expected to race on Sunday, said Chicago Triathlon spokeswoman Allison Humbert Wilkinson.

In 2019, the Chicago Triathlon also canceled the swim portion due to bad weather.

Check back for updates