Chicago firefighter dies weeks after being injured in fire at home near O’Hare

A Chicago firefighter has died more than two weeks after he and two others were injured while battling a fire in a home near O’Hare International Airport.

Lt. Kevin Ward, 59, died at Loyola Medical Center, where he was taken from the fire in the 8300 block of West Balmoral Avenue on Aug. 11, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

“He was surrounded by family as he made his transition,” the department said in a tweet.

Ward joined the department in 1996. He was stationed at Truck 9 at 5343 N. Cumberland on the Far Northwest Side.

Two other firefighters suffered less serious injuries, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford. A procession to the Cook County medical examiner’s office was expected to begin about noon from Loyola.

Our sad duty to report, CFD LT. Kevin Ward, injured in a house fire on Balmoral passed away at Loyola Medical Center. He was surrounded by family as he made his transition. He will be escorted from LMC to the medical examiner's office this morning. Joined in 1996, he was 59. pic.twitter.com/bNUATtzpn3 — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) August 29, 2023

In a statement, Mayor Brandon Johnson expressed his sympathies.

“On behalf of the City of Chicago, I offer my sincerest condolences on the passing of Chicago Fire Department Lieutenant Kevin Ward. I pray for the peace of his family, friends and loved ones during this most difficult time. Let us keep Truck #9 and all our dedicated first responders in our hearts as we honor Lt. Ward’s life and memory.”

