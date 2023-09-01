The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
What to expect on the road and in the sky while traveling this Labor Day weekend

Get to the airport early. TSA expects to screen about 14 million passengers from Friday to Wednesday.

By  Kaitlin Washburn
   
What to expect on the road and in the sky while traveling this Labor Day weekend
A sign that reads, “Welcome to Chicago” greets travelers at O’Hare International Airport’s Terminal 2, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

The Transportation Safety Administration expects to screen more than 14 million passengers between Friday and Wednesday, up nearly 11% over the same weekend last year.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Travelers getting out of town for Labor Day weekend should prepare for packed roadways and airports.

AAA recommends drivers hit the road either early in the morning or later in the evening to avoid the worst of the weekend’s traffic.

Friday is expected to have more traffic than usual between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. On Saturday, the best time to travel will be before 10 a.m. and after 6 p.m. The best time to travel Monday is before 10 a.m. and after 7 p.m., AAA reports.

The worst might be behind us. INRIX, which analyzes transportation data, expected Thursday between 2 and 6 p.m. to be the busiest time on the roads during the long weekend. Friday is also expected to have higher than normal traffic volumes between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. 

The congestion on Interstate 94 in the Chicago area will be up by 25%, according to INRIX.

Gas prices remain high heading into the holiday, similar to the price last Labor Day weekend. The average per gallon in Illinois is $4.04, only slightly below last year’s $4.15, according to AAA.

Bookings for flights, hotels, rental cars and cruises are higher this Labor Day than last year, AAA data shows. Domestic bookings are up 4% and international bookings are up 44%.

“People are so anxious to still travel, throughout the year bookings were so high,” said Molly Hart, a spokesperson with AAA’s office for Illinois and Northwest Indiana.

United States Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg speaks during a press conference at O’Hare International Airport’s Terminal 2, where he discussed annual runway incursion rates, flight cancellations, flight safety and travel ahead of Labor Day weekend Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg talked about summer and holiday air travel during a stop Friday at O’Hare Airport.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg stopped by O’Hare Airport on Friday to talk about air travel this summer and what travelers should expect heading into the holiday weekend.

Buttigieg told reporters the Federal Aviation Administration expects close to 50,000 flights up in the air on Friday. After a dip on Saturday and Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will see 45,000 flights each day. He said he expects the weekend to run smoothly and for airlines to provide safe and reliable travel to passengers.

“This weekend is capping what TSA reports is the busiest summer travel period on record, the most air travel passengers that have been screened by TSA in American history,” Buttigieg said.

Hurricane Idalia closed many Florida airports this week and caused delays and cancellations nationwide. But as of Thursday, Buttigieg said cancellation rates started returning to normal, just in time for a spike in travel this weekend.

Flight cancellations are down so far in 2023, Buttigieg said. At this point in the year, 1.6% of flights have been canceled, down from 2.6% in 2022 and 2% in 2019. Weather has caused nearly 75% of delays and cancellations this year.

“We’re on track to be at or below the typical rate of cancellations over the last decade,” Buttigieg said. “So not only are we seeing the system rebound from the worst effects of COVID, but we’re seeing things come more in line with what we would have regarded as normal.”

Buttigieg and the TSA recommend getting to the airport early to avoid stressing about long lines.

The Latest
Bernard Williams (center) walks out of Cook County Jail in 2019 on $10,000 bond after a Illinois Appellate Court overturned his conviction.
Crime
Man acquitted in nearly 30-year-old West Side murder case tied to ex-detective accused of misconduct
Jurors found Bernard Williams, 44, not guilty after only a few hours of deliberations in his retrial on murder and aggravated battery charges Thursday evening.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Bicyclists take over Lake Shore Drive at the 2006 Bike the Drive. The annual event is the only day in the year that the drive will be completely shutdown to vehicular traffic. The 30-mile loop runs from the Museum of Science and Industry to West Bryn Mawr Avenue.&nbsp;
Chicago
Riders gear up for annual Bike the Drive: ‘Super cool Chicago thing to do’
The 30-mile loop runs from the Museum of Science and Industry to West Bryn Mawr Avenue.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Wyoming v Illinois
College Sports
Holy Toledo, are the Illini in trouble? And will ‘confident’ Northwestern win at Rutgers?
Big Game Hunting: Week 1 picks for Toledo-Illinois, Northern Illinois-Boston College, Ohio State-Indiana, Northwestern-Rutgers and more.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Tennessee Titans v Chicago Bears
Bears
Bears preseason review: Reason for hope, and doubt
The Bears should be an improved team with the additions of DJ Moore, Tremaine Edmunds, Darnell Wright and others — with a chance for a big leap to the playoffs in a wide-open NFC North. But there’s a long way to go after a preseason filled with uncertainty.
By Mark Potash
 
Joe Coleman (right), seen getting an award from warden Thomas F. Page at the Menard Correctional Center, was a decorated Army veteran who died of prostate cancer while in prison. An&nbsp;Illinois law named for him allows prisoners&nbsp;to request early release if they’re terminally ill and expected to die within 18 months or if they’re medically incapacitated and need help with more than one activity of daily living, such as eating or using the bathroom.
The Watchdogs
Dying, disabled prisoners stay behind bars, despite Illinois law calling for medical release
Terminally ill or medically incapacitated prisoners can apply for early release. But the Illinois Prisoner Review Board has denied twice as many requests as it OK’d — and seven prisoners died months after their applications were rejected, an Injustice Watch / WBEZ investigation found.
By Carlos Ballesteros | Injustice WatchShannon Heffernan | WBEZ, and 1 more
 