Monday, September 11, 2023
Highland Park parade shooting News Chicago

Judge delays setting trial date for accused Highland Park parade shooter

Judge Victoria Rossetti had said she would set a trial date on Monday for Robert E. Crimo III, but prosecutors asked for three more months to finish gathering evidence.

By  David Struett
   
Robert E. Crimo III, left appears with his attorneys Gregory Ticsay, assistant public defender for Lake County, center, and Anton Trizna before Judge Victoria A. Rossetti at the Lake County Courthouse Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Waukegan, Ill.

Robert E. Crimo III, left, with his attorneys Gregory Ticsay, assistant public defender for Lake County, center, and Anton Trizna in court Jan. 31.

AP file

WAUKEGAN — A Lake County judge on Monday put off setting a trial date for the accused Highland Park Fourth of July Parade shooter.

Judge Victoria Rossetti had said she would set a trial date for Robert E. Crimo III, who’s accused of killing seven and wounding 48 others in last year’s parade. But prosecutors on Monday, the first hearing in the case since May, asked for three more months to finish gathering evidence, including a pending FBI report and chain of custody paperwork.

Rossetti said she now expects to set a trial date at Crimo III’s next hearing on Dec. 11.

Crimo, 22, has pleaded not guilty to 117 felony counts for allegedly firing an assault rifle at paradegoers from a rooftop at Central Avenue and Second Street in the north suburb.

Assistant State’s Attorney Ben Dillon said prosecutors have shared more than 10,000 pages of medical reports and other evidence in the discovery process.

Since Crimo’s last hearing, prosecutors received five more reports from the Secretary of State’s office, Skokie Hospital, Highland Park Hospital, the Cook County medical examiner’s office and Lurie Children’s Hospital.

Crimo’s father, Robert Crimo Jr., is charged with seven counts of reckless conduct for signing his son’s firearm owner’s identification card application when he was 19 years old. His father’s case is scheduled to go to trial in November.

Crimo and his father also face a dozen civil lawsuits filed by shooting victims.

