The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 28, 2023
Highland Park parade shooting News Chicago

Father of Highland Park shooting suspect will stand trial; judge denies motion to dismiss charges

At a hearing in Waukegan, Judge George Strickland ruled against Robert Crimo Jr.’s motion to dismiss charges of reckless conduct for helping his son obtain a gun license even though the then-19-year-old had threatened violence.

By  David Struett
   
SHARE Father of Highland Park shooting suspect will stand trial; judge denies motion to dismiss charges
Attorney George Gomez, left, speaks to Judge George D. Strickland as Robert E. Crimo Jr., looks on during an appearance at the Lake County Courthouse, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Waukegan, Ill.

Attorney George Gomez, left, speaks to Judge George Strickland as Robert E. Crimo Jr., looks on during a hearing Aug. 7 at the Lake County Courthouse.

AP file

A Lake County judge on Monday declined to dismiss charges against the father of the man suspected of killing seven people at Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade last year.

Judge George Strickland ruled against Robert Crimo Jr.’s motion to dismiss charges of reckless conduct for helping his son, Robert Crimo III, obtain a gun license even though the then-19-year-old had threatened violence.

Crimo Jr.’s bench trial is set to begin Nov. 6.

He was charged last December with seven counts of reckless conduct, one count for each person killed at the parade. He has pleaded not guilty.

Earlier this month, his attorney argued that the law cited in charges against Crimo Jr. was unconstitutionally vague and that prosecutors were interpreting “reckless conduct” too broadly. The shooting happened years after he signed the gun ownership application, defense attorney George Gomez argued.

Gomez also argued that Crimo Jr.’s signature on the gun ownership application was protected free speech.

Gomez also contended the case should be dismissed because Crimo Jr. was charged more than three years after the application was signed, which is beyond the statute of limitations.

The judge disagreed Monday on all three points.

Strickland said the case is not beyond the statute of limitation because the “last act that took place in this transaction” was the Fourth of July shooting, which happened just over a year ago.

The judge also ruled that Crimo Jr.’s act of signing the gun ownership application was not protected free speech. “The mere fact that something is uttered or written or otherwise reproduced does not necessarily mean that is protected by the First Amendment,” Strickland said.

Strickland also said the criminal law applied by prosecutors was not too broad. That flawed interpretation of the reckless conduct statute would prohibit otherwise legal conduct, the judge said.

He also ruled that a TV camera would be allowed to capture the trial’s proceedings.

Law experts have said prosecutors may struggle to obtain a guilty verdict because it is difficult to prove that adults can reasonably foresee the actions taken by their children.

“Parents who help their kids get weapons of war are morally and legally responsible when those kids hurt others with those weapons,” Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said after a grand jury indicted Crimo Jr. in February.

His son, now 22, remains jailed on 113 felony counts. His trial date has not been set, but a judge said she may set a date during his next hearing on Sept. 11.

Related

Next Up In Highland Park shooting
Dad of suspect in Highland Park parade shooting seeks dismissal of charges he recklessly helped his son get gun
Father of accused Highland Park parade shooter gets a trial date
Biden White House throws spotlight two days in a row on Illinois assault weapons ban
Highland Park comes together one year after Fourth of July parade mass shooting
Highland Park Fourth of July parade mass shooting documentary spotlights resilience
‘The community stood behind us,’ say couple who owned Highland Park store from which shooter fired on Fourth of July parade
The Latest
Chico Freeman
Music
Chico Freeman to honor his famous father, ‘my hero’ Von Freeman, at Chicago Jazz Festival
Even while absorbing his dad’s unique sound, tenor saxophonist found his own powerful voice early on.
By Lloyd Sachs | For the Sun-Times
 
Mourning doves on wires in early August. Credit: Dale Bowman
Sports
Prospects and conditions for the dove-hunting opener at select Illinois public sites
The annual look at field conditions and prospects ahead of opening day for dove hunting in Illinois on Friday, Sept. 1.
By Dale Bowman
 
BEARS_031723_71.JPG
Bears
Bears transaction tracker: Who’s getting cut?
Here’s who the Bears are cutting before Tuesday’s 3 p.m. deadline;
By Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser
 
METRA_010521_08.JPG
Transportation
Metra Rock Island services shut down following derailment near Lasalle Street Station
The train was carrying about 600 passengers but no injuries were reported.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
ATT_082423_guestAnnouncement_Chorus.png
At the Table
At the Table with Lynn Sweet
Lynn Sweet welcomed Rev. Wheeler Parker Jr., Emmett Till’s cousin and the last surviving witness to his lynching and Chris Benson, Till scholar and co-author of “A Few Days Full of Trouble…”
By Sun-Times staff
 