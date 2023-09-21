The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
At least 5 lawsuits filed against Avondale taqueria following Salmonella outbreak

Carniceria Guanajuato has been linked to at least 55 cases of Salmonella, according to the Chicago Department of Public Health. So far, six of those people have been hospitalized.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
The restaurant and grocery store at Carniceria Guanajuato, 3140 N. California Ave., were inspected on Sept. 8 after a report of food poisoning, according to city records.

At least five lawsuits have been filed against an Avondale taqueria following a Salmonella outbreak that left dozens ill.

As of Thursday, at least 55 cases of Salmonella have been linked to an outbreak at Carniceria Guanajuato, 3140 N. California Ave., according to the Chicago Department of Public Health.

One customer had to be placed on a ventilator and remains on dialysis, according to food safety lawyer Bill Marler.

Ten people, all positive for Salmonella, have retained Marler’s services. Six of those people were hospitalized, Marler said. So far, Marler’s firm has filed five lawsuits against the restaurant.

The restaurant and grocery store were inspected on Sept. 8 after a report of food poisoning, according to city records. Inspectors reported raw beef and raw shelled eggs were stored above ready-to-eat sliced lettuce and found other items stored at improper temperatures.

“Investigation into the source of infections remains ongoing and management continues to work closely with the Chicago Department of Public Health,” city spokesman Jacob Martin said in a statement.

The taqueria remains closed, he said.

