The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 21, 2023
Suburban Chicago Highland Park parade shooting News

Bomb threat clears Highland Park elementary school

Red Oak Elementary School was cleared by police by 10:15 a.m. and classes resumed by late morning, but questions are being raised about whether the threat was tied to a social media post targeting the school.

By  Kate Grossman | WBEZ
   
SHARE Bomb threat clears Highland Park elementary school
FILE - A visitor prays at a memorial to the seven people killed and others injured in the Highland Park mass shooting, at the Highland Park War Memorial in Highland Park, Ill., on July 7, 2022.

A bomb threat at Red Oak Elementary School on Thursday rattled a community still recovering from the July 4, 2022, mass shooting that killed seven people and wounded nearly 50.

Nam Y. Huh/AP file

A Highland Park elementary school was evacuated Thursday morning after an unfounded bomb threat.

Red Oak Elementary School was cleared by police by 10:15 a.m. and classes resumed by late morning, but questions are being raised about whether the threat was tied to a social media post targeting the school.

On Friday, an X account that caters to a far-right and anti-LGBTQ+ audience posted a picture of a classroom at Red Oak that included a large pride flag and the school’s handle. The message provocatively asked, “Why would an elementary school have a massive progress pride flag hanging above students’ heads all day?”

The post from Libs of TikTok on X, formerly known as Twitter, had nearly 600,000 page views on Thursday. The account regularly mocks its targets. A similar message also was posted on the Libs of TikTok Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Highland Park police spokeswoman Amanda Bennett said she couldn’t comment on any possible link to the social media post, saying the investigation was ongoing. In a late afternoon statement, she said the department was notified at 7:40 a.m. Thursday by a local news organization that it had received a bomb threat directed at Red Oak School. 

“Subsequent investigation indicates that similar emails threatening other public buildings across the country were sent to a number of organizations nationwide within the same timeframe,” the statement continued. “Given that these threats were sent to a number of organizations simultaneously, at this time no definitive motivation can be established. The police department will continue to collaborate on this investigation with local, state, and federal partners.”

She also said the department is increasing patrols and visits to all Highland Park schools. The bomb threat rattled a community still recovering from the July 4, 2022, mass shooting that killed seven people and wounded nearly 50.

USA Today reported last month that a school and a library targeted by Libs of TikTok on X also received bomb threats.

One situation involved a librarian who asked a group of speakers at an event to leave after they called female transgender athletes “biological males.” The bomb threat to that California library included “hate speech,” according to local police. The other situation in Oklahoma involved a librarian joking about her “woke agenda.”

Next Up In News
James ‘Tail Dragger’ Jones, one of Chicago’s last links to golden age of blues, dies at 82
Gerald Arpino centennial celebration showcases legacy of Joffrey Ballet’s visionary co-founder, choreographer
Appeals court tosses Chicago cop-killer’s ‘excessive sentence’ after he was denied parole more than 30 times
Man gets life sentence for killing 5 in Far South Side home invasion
Acorns galore: ‘Mast year’ for oak trees means massive seed production across Chicago
Call them by their name: ‘refugee camps’
The Latest
James ‘Tail Dragger’ Jones
Obituaries
James ‘Tail Dragger’ Jones, one of Chicago’s last links to golden age of blues, dies at 82
‘He was raw, gritty, 100 % in-your-face, unadulterated, pure West Side blues,’ said fellow blues musician Billy Branch.
By Mitch Dudek
 
The life and work of choreographer Gerald Arpino (pictured in 2006) will be celebrated in a two-day dance-packed event this weekend in Chicago.
Dance
Gerald Arpino centennial celebration showcases legacy of Joffrey Ballet’s visionary co-founder, choreographer
Eight major dance companies will be in town this weekend for two Arpino Centennial programs containing 10 of his best-known works, including some that have not been presented anywhere for more than decade.
By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
 
Thurgood Marshall meets with President Lyndon Johnson to discuss his appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court in 1967.
Movies and TV
Provocative ‘Deadlocked’ doc surveys the key Supreme Court appointments of recent decades
On Showtime’s comprehensive series, experts put the decisions of Earl Warren, Thurgood Marshall, William Rehnquist and other legal minds in context.
By Richard Roeper
 
Jeff Greenberg (left) had been the Blackhawks’ associate GM since April 2022.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks lose analytics guru Jeff Greenberg, who becomes Detroit Tigers’ general manager
Greenberg had spearheaded the Hawks’ analytics department growth as associate general manager, but he spent only 16 months in the role before getting a bigger job.
By Ben Pope
 
Connor Bedard (right), seen here during prospect camp, attracted all the eyeballs during the first day of Blackhawks training camp Thursday.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks reinvigorated by youth movement as training camp begins
The presence of Connor Bedard and a number of other talented prospects lifted the mood at the first day of Hawks camp Thursday. Coach Luke Richardson said he hasn’t made any tweaks to his system yet, but he may eventually make some to accommodate the new personnel.
By Ben Pope
 