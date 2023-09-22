The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 22, 2023
Letters to the Editor Commentary

Chicago should fully embrace alternatives to 911 police response for mental health calls

Next summer a new state law will require every 911 district in the state to refer appropriate calls to a non-police mental health crisis response program.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
SHARE Chicago should fully embrace alternatives to 911 police response for mental health calls
Larry Snelling, Mayor Brandon Johnson’s pick to lead the Chicago Police Department, has expressed support for mental health workers to help respond to some 911 calls.

Larry Snelling, Mayor Brandon Johnson’s pick to lead the Chicago Police Department, has expressed support for mental health workers to help respond to some 911 calls.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

We were heartened to hear Larry Snelling express support for a mental health alternative to the police in responding to 911 calls at his first press conference after being nominated as Chicago’s next police superintendent.

“If we have mental health calls that can be handled by someone outside the Chicago Police Department,” Snelling said Aug. 14, “that would really be very helpful to the Chicago Police Department.”

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. We want to hear from our readers. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 375 words.

That mindset parallels enthusiasm for mental health 911 alternatives from police leaders around the country. When Denver established such an alternative on a pilot basis in several districts, the police chief said other officers began asking why it was not operating in their districts, and it was soon expanded successfully citywide.

Snelling’s support is timely because the state is moving forward with the Community Emergency Services and Support Act (CESSA). That act, passed two years ago by a coalition led by Access Living, requires that no later than July 1, 2024, every 911 district in the state must refer appropriate calls to a non-police mental health alternative crisis response.

State committees including 911 operators, state police, community representatives and other key leaders have been at work developing protocols to guide 911 operators in directing calls and setting out other key system elements.

Related

The state has made grants to institutions and agencies already providing this mobile mental health response. In Chicago, the grants have gone to hospitals and private institutions. But in other counties, grantees have included public agencies like mental health clinics. Left to implement is the process for connecting calls for help to mobile mental health responders.

Chicago’s community mental health clinics would be an ideal locus for mobile crisis response.

The city’s approach up until now has been limited largely to a pilot program in several districts for joint response by police and mental health professionals to some 911 calls. That joint approach makes sense when there is an indication of violence, but evidence from systems operating around the country shows mental health professionals can respond successfully to the vast majority of mental health calls without need for police support.

Snelling could soon be in a position to put good ideas into action. If he works with other city agencies and the state in its CESSA implementation, he can make a non-police 911 response an important early success.

CEO Karen Tamley and Vice President of Advocacy Amber Smock, Access Living

Cruising for migrant housing solutions

Instead of ‘winterized base camps’ for housing migrants, why not buy an unused cruise ship and dock it at the lakefront? Instant private accommodation with attached bathrooms, large kitchens and dining halls, and even some fun features like pools and water slides, weather permitting.

No one wants to get out of bed to use the restroom and have no choice but to walk outside to the portable toilets, especially in Chicago in January.

Sandra Minor, McHenry

Next Up In Commentary
Shoe leather is the soul of good journalism, and famed Sun-Times Editor Jim Hoge knew it
Too few dying and disabled inmates being released? Victims’ families might disagree.
Big Game Hunting: QB edge seems to have swung Irish’s way in rematch against Buckeyes
Learning to play the violin isn’t easy as an adult when your 11-year-old kid is your teacher
As ‘The Exorcist’ turns 50, some things to look for in the classic that elevated horror
Why worry about the dangers of AI, when real-life narcissists are destroying America?
The Latest
Columnist Irv Kupcinet gets a light from Sun-Times Publisher James Hoge in 1990.
Other Views
Shoe leather is the soul of good journalism, and famed Sun-Times Editor Jim Hoge knew it
Thousands of journalists are following in Jim Hoge’s footsteps, and the state of the world depends on their investigative work, a board member from the International Center for Journalists writes.
By Jason H. Wright
 
Ermalinda Paloma
Crime
Woman dubbed ‘person of interest’ in killing of Romeoville family ‘is a victim, too,’ family lawyer says
Ermalinda Palomo has been identified by police as “a person of interest” in the Romeoville mass slaying, but she was nowhere near the far southwestern suburb when the family of four was killed, a lawyer for Palomo’s family said.
By Mohammad Samra and Rosemary Sobol
 
Music Director Emeritus for Life Riccardo Muti leads the CSO’s opening night concert of the 2023/24 season on Thursday night at Symphony Center.
Music
Seems like fabulous old times as CSO, Riccardo Muti combine for familiar works
The audience knew what to expect Thursday evening, and he delivered the same kind of incisive, involving interpretations that marked so much of his music directorship.
By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
 
Empty prison cells at the Pontiac Correctional Center. Advocates of the Joe Coleman Medical Release Act want to amend the law to require prison review board members to visit the prison infirmaries housing these inmates and to explain their vote in opposition to a release.
Other Views
Too few dying and disabled inmates being released? Victims’ families might disagree.
It’s important to understand that a majority of the convicts seeking relief under the state’s compassionate release law took the life of a son, daughter, mother or father, former Illinois House Majority Leader Jim Durkin writes.
By Jim Durkin
 
Notre Dame v Ohio State
College Sports
Big Game Hunting: QB edge seems to have swung Irish’s way in rematch against Buckeyes
Week 4 picks for Ohio State-Notre Dame, Florida State-Clemson, Ole Miss-Alabama, Iowa-Penn State, Florida Atlantic-Illinois, Minnesota-Northwestern and others.
By Steve Greenberg
 